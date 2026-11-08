Spencer Danielson acknowledges troubling trend despite Boise State's blowout win

No. 25 Boise State jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead last week against Texas State but needed a Max Cutforth miracle to escape with a 46-45 victory.

The Broncos were in a similar spot on Saturday against Colorado State, entering the locker room with a commanding 29-10 lead.

It was the same defensive story as the Broncos surrendered 28 second-half points, but the Cutforth-led offense didn’t let up at Canvas Stadium.

Cutforth threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns with a rushing touchdown while Dylan Riley added 280 yards from scrimmage—a new career-high—and three touchdowns in a runaway 64-38 Pac-12 victory.

“Our guys were rolling tonight, I was really proud of them,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame radio interview. “They came out and executed. We talked all week about execution and playing our best ball, and our guys did that pretty much the entire night.”

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0), who have now won eight straight games entering next week’s showdown with Oregon State, rolled up 669 yards of total offense. Boise State ran for 352 yards and averaged 10.6 yards per play.

Spencer Danielson praises Boise State's dominant offensive line

Danielson praised the performance of the offensive line.

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“They were dominant tonight, they really were,” Danielson said. “They played great football, they played sound. They imposed their will, and I think the world of them. That room is led by Roger Carreon, and those dudes answered the call, were extremely consistent and executed at a high level.”

Danielson addresses Boise State's ongoing defensive struggles

Colorado State (3-6, 1-4) wasn’t far behind the Broncos with 513 yards of total offense. The Rams hit 11 explosive plays in the game.

Boise State has allowed 70 second-half points in the last two games.

“We’ve got to execute better,” Danielson said. “And that’s the reality of playing defense; you can’t take anything off the board. We’ll play good defense, but then we’ll play bad defense. We’ve looked at it and we’ve got to grow it, we’ve got improve it.

“We had some good stops, but there’s a lot of things on film that we’ve got to be better at defensively. That’s just the facts of it, and I know we will.”

Rasean Jones continues to impress Boise State's coaching staff

True freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones had another big game with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a freshman … but he preps like a senior,” Danielson said. “He doesn’t let the outside noise get him caught up. He’s the same young man he was when he showed up in January and was trying to figure it out. That’s what I’m so proud of him for. … That mentality is uncommon.”