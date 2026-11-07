No. 25 Boise State vs. Colorado State live updates: Scores, highlights and reaction

No. 25 Boise State is looking to extend its winning streak to eight games on Saturday against Colorado State.

The Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12), who are the favorites to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff, are coming off a miraculous 46-45 home victory over Texas State.

The Broncos are down three key offensive players for Saturday’s game, including starting quarterback Maddux Madsen.

Colorado State (3-5, 1-3) has dropped five of its last six games, including a 31-14 road loss at Utah State last week.

In the closing line from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State was favored by 16.5 points over the Rams.

Keep up with the Boise State vs. Colorado State Pac-12 game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

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First quarter updates

Will be curious to see how much more run Dylan Riley gets today. It looked like he may have tweaked his left knee earlier in the game and was not on the field for that last drive. It should be noted that he was fiddling with his knee before the 42-yard touchdown run, so it doesn’t appear to be anything serious.

Max Cutforth is dialed in. The backup quarterback hits Rasean Jones for a 33-yard gain and finishes off the drive with a dart to Matt Wagner for a 15-yard touchdown. Will the Broncos score 70 points today? Boise State 22, Colorado State 7, still 5:12 left in the opening quarter.

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On fourth-and-one, Dylan Riley explodes through the middle for a 42-yard touchdown. The Broncos may score a TD on every drive today. Boise State 15, Colorado State 7.

Woof. Colorado State gashes the Boise State defense with two explosive runs, and Oliver Lundberg finishes off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown run. I hope you bet the over today. Boise State 8, Colorado State 7, 11:47 remaining in the opening quarter.

Well that was fast. On the second play from scrimmage, Dylan Riley catches a swing pass around the left side and outruns the defense for a 73-yard touchdown. As Ryan Leaf said, Colorado State is “138th out of 138 (FBS teams) for a reason.” The two-point conversion is also good, and Boise State is already up 8-0.

Canvas Stadium has been packed all season, but it’s a dead environment today. Tons of empty seats as Boise State receives the opening kickoff.

Pregame recap

The Broncos are 13-1 all-time against Colorado State, but the one loss came in Boise State’s last trip to Fort Collins. The Rams erased a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 31-30 win. Spencer Danielson was Boise State’s defensive coordinator for that game.

Max Cutforth will make his fourth career start behind center today. Cutforth kept the Broncos afloat last year and will attempt to do the same against Colorado State. I expect to see a heavy dose of Dylan Riley against the Rams’ weak run defense.

It’s a perfect day for football in Fort Collins, which might be my favorite town in the new Pac-12. The sun is out with a temperature in the low 60s just before kickoff. Both teams have balanced offenses with defenses that are vulnerable to explosive plays, so there could be plenty of points in today’s game.

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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