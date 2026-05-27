Pac-12 announces 2026 football TV schedule; Boise State to face Oregon on CBS

The reborn Pac-12 announced the majority of its 2026 football TV schedule on Wednesday, and Boise State will have at least 10 games on national TV.

The Broncos will open the 2026 season at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The game will air nationally on CBS.

The Ducks have reached the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons while Boise State qualified in 2024. The two programs faced off in Week 2 of the 2024 season with Oregon securing a comeback 37-34 home victory.

In its Pac-12 opener, Boise State will host Utah State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. USA Network will air the matchup at Albertsons Stadium.

Wednesday’s announcement included kickoff times and television assignments for 10 of the Broncos’ 12 regular-season games. Boise State’s Week 4 road matchup with Western Michigan and the Nov. 28 Pac-12 flex game were not included.

The reborn Pac-12 will have seven counting conference games in 2026. The Pac-12 kept the final week of the regular season open with a flex scheduling element featuring to-be-determined games that will not count toward the conference standings.

The Pac-12 title game will be hosted by the regular-season champion on Friday, Dec. 4.

The Broncos, who won the last three Mountain West titles, are joining the Pac-12 this summer alongside current members Oregon State and Washington State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the MWC and Texas State of the Sun Belt. Gonzaga is also joining the Pac-12 as a non-football member.

Here is Boise State’s full 2026 football schedule:

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

Saturday, Sept. 5 - at Oregon, 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 12 - vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

Saturday, Sept. 19 - vs. South Dakota, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Sept. 26 - at Western Michigan, TBD (TBD)

Saturday, Oct. 3 - vs. Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Oct. 10 - at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)

Saturday, Oct. 24 - at Washington State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 31 - vs. Texas State, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Saturday, Nov. 7 - at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

Saturday, Nov 14 - vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

Saturday, Nov. 21 - vs. San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Saturday, Nov. 28 - at TBD Pac-12 flex opponent, TBD (TBD)