Pac-12 closes non-conference play with uneven week

Through four weeks of the 2026 college football season, only two Pac-12 teams have a winning record.

Boise State (3-1, 0-0) picked up another statement victory on Saturday with a dominant 32-7 road rout of Western Michigan (2-2, 0-0 MAC).

Western Michigan, the reigning MAC champion, scored a late touchdown with 63 seconds remaining to avoid the shutout.

“We have a lot to improve on and we have to be better down the stretch, but this is absolutely the most complete game we’ve played, and I’m proud of our guys for learning and growing,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “We continued to chip away and play really good football, sound football, against a really good football team. Super proud of our players.”

Maddux Madsen threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns while Dylan Riley ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Fresno State (3-1, 0-0) also extended its winning streak to three games with a 38-24 come-from-behind victory over Rice (1-3, 0-0 American). The Owls led 17-14 at halftime but Fresno State seized control with 17 straight points to open the second half.

Quarterback Jayden Mandal had another solid game for the Bulldogs, completing 22 of 34 passes for 210 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Our kids trust him, our coaches trust him,” Fresno State head coach Matt Entz said of Mandal, who struggled mightily in a Week 1 loss to USC. “He’s going to make the right decisions. When he does make mistakes, he doesn’t make them again, so he’s always learning. Again, this was his fourth game starting as a quarterback. His best football is still ahead of him.”

Rayshon Luke paced the Fresno State ground attack with 11 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Three Pac-12 teams are sitting at .500 through four weeks: Colorado State (2-2, 0-0), Oregon State (2-2, 0-0) and Texas State (2-2, 0-0).

The Beavers wrapped up non-conference play with a smothering 33-7 road win at UTEP (1-3, 0-0 Mountain West). Braden Atkinson threw for 301 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while star freshman receiver Jesse Legree had another big day with six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas State blasted FCS Incarnate Word (2-2, 1-0 Southland) at home, 63-10. Brad Jackson led the way with 244 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Colorado State dropped its second straight game, falling 59-45 on the road to UTSA (3-1, 0-0 American). The Rams were without starting quarterback Hauss Hejny, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

At the bottom of the conference, Utah State (1-3, 0-0) is trending in the right direction after securing a 21-10 home victory over Troy (2-2, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Washington State (1-3, 0-0) coughed up a 14-0 first-quarter lead in a 34-24 home loss to Arizona (3-1, 0-1 Big 12). w

Injury-riddled San Diego State (1-3, 0-0) might be the worst team in the conference. The Aztecs have dropped three straight, including Saturday’s 41-16 drubbing at Toledo (3-1, 0-0 MAC).

Pac-12 play begins next Saturday with four intraconference matchups. All times listed are Mountain Daylight time.

• Oregon State at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

• Utah State at Boise State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Fresno State at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

• Texas State at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)