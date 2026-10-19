Pac-12 football power rankings: Oregon State threatening No. 21 Boise State at the top

No. 21 Boise State was idle last week, and top Pac-12 challenger Oregon State is now on its bye week ahead of the stretch run.

The Pac-12-leading Beavers (5-2, 3-0), who picked up a 48-30 home victory over Washington State (1-6, 0-3) on Saturday, will play at Boise State (5-1, 2-0) on Nov. 14. Oregon State is off this week while the Broncos travel to Washington State.

Here is the Week 8 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 5-1, 2-0

Analysis: The Broncos moved up two spots in the AP Poll during their bye week and have a favorable schedule leading into the Oregon State matchup. Dylan Riley enters the week as the No. 4 runner nationally with 835 yards and six touchdowns.

Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

2. Oregon State

Last result: 48-30 home victory over Washington State (Saturday, Oct. 17)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 5-2, 3-0

Analysis: The Beavers jumped out to a 27-3 first-half lead and coasted to the finish line against Washington State. Braden Atkinson leads FBS in passing by nearly 600 yards while Jesse Legree remains the nation’s leading receiver with 46 catches for 1,040 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Up next: Bye week

3. Texas State

Last result: 66-27 home victory over Colorado State (Thursday, Oct. 15)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 3-3, 1-1

Analysis: Someone has to be third behind the Pac-12’s two main contenders, and Texas State’s offense ranks among the country’s best in multiple categories. Running back Torrance Burgess Jr., the second-leading rusher in FBS, torched Colorado State for 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. San Diego State

Last result: 26-23 home victory over Fresno State (Saturday, Oct. 17)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 3-4, 2-1

Analysis: It’s been a bizarre start to Pac-12 play for the Aztecs, who now own victories over Texas State and Fresno State with a 52-point loss to Oregon State.

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 4:30 p.m. (The CW)

5. Fresno State

Last result: 26-23 road loss to San Diego State (Saturday, Oct. 17)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 4-3, 1-2

Analysis: The Bulldogs followed up a 38-31 home loss to Boise State with a head-scratching 26-23 defeat at San Diego State.

Up next: Bye week

6. Utah State

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 2-4, 1-1

Analysis: Utah State picked up a win over Washington State before the bye week and will try to score a major upset on Saturday.

Up next: Saturday at Texas State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

7. Colorado State

Last result: 66-27 road loss to Texas State (Thursday, Oct. 15)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 2-4, 0-2

Analysis: Head coach Jim Mora was unable to solve the Rams’ defensive issues during the bye week.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 4:30 p.m. (The CW)

8. Washington State

Last result: 48-30 road loss to Oregon State (Saturday, Oct. 17)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-6, 0-3

Analysis: While the Cougars remain in the basement, new quarterback Owen Eshelman gave the offense some life against the Beavers.

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)