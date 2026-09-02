The reborn Pac-12 is finally here as all eight of the conference’s football-playing members will kick off their 2026 seasons this weekend.

Fresno State will get things started with a 7 p.m. Mountain time road matchup on Friday night against No. 14 USC.

Six Pac-12 teams—including Boise State—have Saturday games while the Apple Cup rivalry showdown between No. 17 Washington and Washington State will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Seattle.

Last season, Boise State Broncos On SI put out weekly football power rankings for the Mountain West. We will do the same for the new Pac-12 in 2026.

Without further ado, here is the preseason edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Analysis: Picked to win the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll, the Broncos have multiple key returners on both sides of the ball and a favorable conference schedule with four home games, including San Diego State and Texas State.

Week 1 matchup: Saturday at No. 2 Oregon, 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

2. Fresno State

Analysis: If the Bulldogs can get solid quarterback play from fourth-year junior Jayden Mandal, the rest of the roster should be good enough to compete for a Pac-12 title.

Week 1 matchup: Friday at No. 14 USC, 7 p.m. (FOX)

3. San Diego State

Analysis: With star running back Lucky Sutton and a healthy Jayden Denegal at quarterback, will this be the year San Diego State’s offense finally breaks through under head coach Sean Lewis?

Week 1 matchup: Saturday vs. Portland State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

4. Texas State

Analysis: The Brad Jackson-led offense might be the best unit in the Pac-12, but the Texas State defense needs to be much better in 2026 for the Bobcats to challenge for a conference title.

Week 1 matchup: Saturday at No. 5 Texas, 1:30 p.m.

5. Oregon State

Analysis: There is a clear delineation between the top four and bottom four teams in the Pac-12, and Oregon State could pull off an upset or two with a favorable conference schedule and promising transfer quarterback Braden Atkinson.

Week 1 matchup: Saturday at No. 23 Houston, 10 a.m. (ESPN)

6. Washington State

Analysis: The Cougars may be the biggest wildcard in Year 1 of the Pac-12 with first-year head coach Kirby Moore and a transfer-heavy roster, including quarterback Caden Pinnick.

Week 1 matchup: Sunday at No. 17 Washington, 2 p.m. (NBC)

7. Utah State

Analysis: All head coach Bronco Mendenhall does is win, but the 2026 Aggies have a lot of holes to plug after reaching a bowl game last season.

Week 1 matchup: Saturday vs. Idaho State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. Colorado State

Analysis: The Rams are starting from scratch under first-year head coach Jim Mora, who is coming off back-to-back nine-win seasons at UConn.

Week 1 matchup: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 4 p.m. (USA Network)