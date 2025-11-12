Parity on display in Week 12 Mountain West football power rankings
With just three weeks remaining in the college football regular season, seven teams are within one game of first place in the Mountain West standings.
The MWC’s top two teams are both coming off losses entering Saturday’s matchup at Snapdragon Stadium.
Boise State (6-3, 4-1) had a bye week following a 30-7 home loss to Fresno State while San Diego State (7-2, 4-1) was blown out by Hawaii over the weekend, 38-6.
Here is the Week 12 edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. San Diego State
Last result: 38-6 road loss to Hawaii
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 7-2, 4-1
Analysis: Someone has to be No. 1 in a down year for the MWC, and San Diego State’s overall body of work is the most complete.
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
2. Boise State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 6-3, 4-1
Analysis: The Broncos will be without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen for Saturday’s matchup with the Aztecs.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
3. Hawaii
Last result: 38-6 home victory over San Diego State
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 7-3, 4-2
Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors shoot up the rankings after pulling off one of the biggest wins of the MWC season to date.
Up next: Saturday, Nov. 21 at UNLV, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
4. New Mexico
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 6-3, 3-2
Analysis: The Lobos haven’t lost in more than a month and could enter their regular season finale against San Diego State with a chance to clinch a spot in the MWC title game.
Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
5. Fresno State
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 6-3, 3-2
Analysis: The Bulldogs sit behind Hawaii and Fresno State in the power rankings due to their anemic passing offense.
Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 8:30 p.m., FS1
6. UNLV
Last result: 42-10 road victory over Colorado State
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 7-2, 3-2
Analysis: Did UNLV’s defense turn a corner during a blowout win over the reeling Rams?
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
7. Utah State
Last result: 51-14 home victory over Nevada
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 5-4, 3-2
Analysis: The Aggies have not played well away from Logan this season entering back-to-back road games at UNLV and Fresno State.
Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
8. Air Force
Last result: 26-16 road victory over San Jose State
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 3-6, 2-4
Analysis: Air Force turned in its third straight quality defensive performance in a surprising win over San Jose State.
Up next: Saturday at UConn, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)
9. Wyoming
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 4-5, 2-3
Analysis: The Cowboys will need to pull an upset of Fresno State or Hawaii on the road to reach bowl eligibility.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
10. San Jose State
Last result: 26-16 home loss to Air Force
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 3-6, 2-3
Analysis: After putting up 45 points in a victory over Hawaii, the Spartans turned it over three times and finished with 16 points in the home loss to Air Force.
Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
11. Colorado State
Last result: 42-10 road loss to UNLV
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-7, 1-4
Analysis: Three games remain in a lost season for Colorado State.
Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
12. Nevada
Last result: 51-14 loss at Utah State
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 1-8, 0-5
Analysis: The Jeff Choate era could be coming to an end as the Wolf Pack is once again winless in MWC play.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)