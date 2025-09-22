Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Appalachian State
After opening Mountain West play with a 49-37 road victory over Air Force, Boise State gets back to non-conference action this week against Appalachian State.
Kickoff between the Broncos (2-1, 1-0 MWC) and Mountaineers (2-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) is slated for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air live on FS1.
As of Monday morning, Boise State is a 16.5-point favorite over Appalachian State. The Broncos are -800 on the moneyline while the Mountaineers are +540.
The over/under is set at 59.5 points.
The Broncos have found their offensive rhythm during the last two games, putting up 51 points on Eastern Washington and 49 on Air Force. Boise State is averaging 616 yards of total offense during its two-game winning streak.
“We responded to adversity today,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the Air Force game. “We’re going to see a lot of clips where our guys are playing extremely hard, imposing our will physically. Those are things we knew we needed to grow in.”
Boise State holds a 1-0 all-time record against Appalachian State with a 17-14 victory at Albertsons Stadium in 1994. The Broncos are scheduled to play at Appalachian State in September 2027 to complete the home-and-home non-conference series.
After beginning its season with wins over Charlotte (34-11) and Lindenwood (20-13), Appalachian State suffered a 38-22 road loss to Southern Miss on Sept. 13. The Mountaineers had a bye last week.
Appalachian State out-gained Southern Miss 470-389 but was undone by three turnovers, including a 99-yard pick-six.
FanDuel has listed early betting lines for several Week 5 games involving MWC teams.
Other notable lines include Utah State (+22.5) at Vanderbilt, San Diego State (-2.5) at Northern Illinois, San Jose State (+1.5) at Stanford, New Mexico (-13.5) against New Mexico State, Colorado State (-4.5) against Washington State and Air Force (-4.5) against Hawaii.
Boise State vs. Appalachian State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -16.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Boise State -800, Appalachian State +540
Over/under: 59.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 2-1, Appalachian State 1-2
Game time: 5:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 27
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Appalachian State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: FS1
