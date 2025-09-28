Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Notre Dame
Boise State will enter Notre Dame Stadium as a massive underdog.
The Broncos (3-1) are a 17.5-point underdog in next weekend’s matchup with No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2). Kickoff between the Broncos and Irish — two College Football Playoff participants a season ago — is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
The Irish, who have picked up back-to-back victories over Purdue (56-30) and Arkansas (56-13) following an 0-2 start, opened as a 16.5-point favorite. Early money on Notre Dame pushed the line up to 17.5 points.
The over/under for Saturday’s non-conference game is 63.5 points.
“It’s going to be a four-quarter game that we’ve got to be ready to play,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after Saturday’s 47-14 rout of Appalachian State. “They’ve obviously got the talent, the skill, the toughness, all the things that a team that was in the national championship last year (has).
“You see their record at home; the best teams win at home, and they’re no different. So we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
Boise State and Notre Dame have never met in football.
The Irish finished 14-2 overall last season after falling to Ohio State in the national championship game. Boise State earned the No. 3 overall seed in the inaugural 12-team playoff and lost to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal.
Boise State has won three straight games following a 34-7 loss at South Florida to open the season.
The Broncos rank ninth nationally in total offense at 520 yards per game. Notre Dame isn’t far behind at No. 16 (479.8 yards).
Boise State is a hefty +580 underdog on the moneyline at Notre Dame. The Irish are -880.
FanDuel has listed early betting lines for several Week 6 games involving MWC teams.
Other notable lines include UNLV (-4.5) at Wyoming, New Mexico (+2.5) at San Jose State, Colorado State (+5.5) at San Diego State, Air Force (+10.5) at Navy and Nevada (+13.5) at Fresno State.
Boise State vs. Notre Dame betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Notre Dame -17.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -880, Boise State +580
Over/under: 63.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 3-1, Notre Dame 2-2
Game time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 4
Location: Notre Dame Stadium | South Bend, Indiana
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Notre Dame live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: NBC
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.