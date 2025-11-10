Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State
In the biggest Mountain West game of the 2025 football season to date, San Diego State will host Boise State for first place in the conference standings.
Kickoff between the Broncos (6-3, 4-1) and Aztecs (7-2, 4-1) is slated for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday. The game will air live on CBS Sports Network.
As of Monday morning, San Diego State is favored by 2.5 points in the critical MWC matchup. The Aztecs are -134 on the moneyline while Boise State is a short +112 underdog.
The over/under is set at a paltry 41.5 points.
Boise State had a bye week following a stunning 30-7 home loss to rival Fresno State (6-3, 3-2). The Broncos lost starting quarterback Maddux Madsen to injury against the Bulldogs, and Madsen’s status remains unknown.
The Aztecs will also be looking to bounce back this week after suffering a 38-6 road loss to Hawaii (7-3, 4-2). San Diego State had won six straight games before traveling across the Pacific Ocean.
“We still have a great team that didn’t perform great tonight,” Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis said after the blowout loss. “Did a poor job leading them. It’s all on me.”
“Obviously we prepared in all three phases. (Hawaii head) coach Timmy Chang did a great job preparing his team for the moment, for the opportunity. They seized it. They’re a really good team. They executed well and we’ve got to do a better job with our preparation, with our practice, with our execution, and most importantly with my leadership.”
Despite the poor performance last weekend, the Aztecs still rank fourth nationally in scoring defense at 13.1 points allowed per game. San Diego State surrenders 261.8 yards per game, good for sixth in the country.
Boise State also has a solid defense, ranking 34th nationally in total defense (324.7 yards) and 64th in scoring defense (24 points).
FanDuel has listed early betting lines for the other five Week 12 games involving MWC teams: Air Force at Connecticut (-7.5), Colorado State at New Mexico (-14.5), San Jose State (-8.5) at Nevada, Utah State at UNLV (-5.5) and Wyoming at Fresno State (-4.5).
Boise State vs. San Diego State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: San Diego State -2.5
Moneyline: San Diego State -134, Boise State +112
Over/under: 41.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 5-2-2, San Diego State 7-2
Game time: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 15
Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.