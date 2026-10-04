Point spread, betting odds for No. 23 Boise State vs. Fresno State in Pac-12 rivalry showdown

Despite a three-game winning streak over archrival Boise State, Fresno State is a considerable underdog in next Saturday’s Pac-12 rivalry showdown at Valley Children’s Stadium.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the 23rd-ranked Broncos (4-1, 1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) on Sunday morning. The line quickly dropped to -7.5 as bettors backed Fresno State in the Milk Can Game.

Fresno State demolished the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium last November, 30-7. Maddux Madsen left the game in the first quarter with a lower-body injury and the Boise State offense mustered just 193 yards of total offense.

The Bulldogs also defeated Boise State in the 2022 Mountain West championship game and earned a 37-30 home victory in 2023. The rivals did not meet in 2024 during the Broncos’ run to the College Football Playoff.

“If every ticket isn’t sold, I’m going to be frustrated; we’ll all be frustrated,” Fresno State head coach Matt Entz said following Saturday’s 26-6 road victory over Washington State (1-4, 0-1). “It’s a huge game. This is what we wanted. Part of the reason why we went to the Pac-12 is we’re going to play meaningful games in mid-October. That’s exciting.”

The Bulldogs have the Pac-12’s top scoring defense at 16.4 points allowed per game, ranking No. 27 nationally. Fresno State’s offense has struggled at times and ranks fifth in the Pac-12 at 367.2 yards (No. 93 nationally) and 27.8 points (No. 76) per game.

“I like where we’re at. We’re a gritty group,” Entz said. “I know we want to score 40, 45 points. I would love to, probably wouldn’t make games so stressful. I get it. But at the same time, we’re 4-1 right now and our kids are playing with a lot of confidence.”

Both teams are dealing with key injuries entering Saturday’s game.

Fresno State running back Rayshon Luke exited the Washington State game with an apparent head injury and is in concussion protocol. Luke has 42 carries for 286 yards and two total touchdowns this season.

Boise State starting left guard Carson Rasmussen, wide receiver Cam Bates and No. 2 running back Sire Gaines all sat out Saturday’s 37-18 victory over Utah State (1-4, 0-1) due to injury. Leading receiver Rasean Jones left the game in the fourth quarter following a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said Jones “seemed fine” after the game.

Utah State opened as a 3.5-point home favorite over Washington State for a Friday night game.

Oregon State (3-2, 1-0) is favored by 14 points in a Saturday matchup with visiting San Diego State (2-3, 1-0).

Colorado State (2-3, 0-1) and Texas State (2-3, 0-1) both have bye weeks.

Boise State vs. Fresno State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -7.5

Moneyline: Boise State -298, Fresno State +240

Over/under: 48.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 3-2, Fresno State 4-1

Game time: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 10

Location: Valley Children’s Stadium | Fresno, California

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: The CW

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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