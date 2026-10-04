Spencer Danielson reacts to Boise State’s first Pac-12 win: ‘It’s huge’

No. 22 Boise State opened Pac-12 play on Saturday with a convincing 37-18 victory over Utah State.

Maddux Madsen had a near-perfect game for the Broncos (4-1, 1-0), completing 17 of 21 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. The fifth-year senior quarterback also ran for 42 yards on seven carries.

“That’s a big-time win,” Madsen said in his postgame press conference. “Obviously, first conference game. Going out there and … dominant.

“We talk about our goal of a Pac-12 championship, and this is just a start, and we’re excited to build throughout the year to get that goal.”

Dylan Riley paced the rushing attack with 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Broncos compiled six sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Javen Jacobs led the Aggies (1-4, 0-1) with 10 carries for 139 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Here are the highlights from the postgame press conference with Madsen and head coach Spencer Danielson.

Madsen on fast start

“You come out on your first three drives with touchdowns, that’s going to send a message early. And that’s kind of what we talked about all week, not allowing any hope at all. I think that was very well done.”

Madsen on key fourth-quarter scoring drive

“I think part of that, too, is the mindset our offense plays with. … They score, and we had to respond. I think that was great being able to see that response and kind of go down there, drive the field and score a touchdown, which is what we needed.”

Madsen on offensive growth

“I really feel like the timing and rhythm (has improved). Once we get going, we’re really going, and that’s kind of what you dream for as an offense.”

Danielson on Madsen’s big game

“I thought Mad Dog played a great game. He was our second-leading rusher, was able to create a lot of plays with his feet. Was on the money, took his shots down the field, executed a big one to Rasean Jones early in the game. That is our leader. He deserves a ton of credit. How he leads from the start of the week till kickoff, nobody sees outside of our team, and that young man deserves a ton of credit. He’s playing at a high level. Through five games, has not thrown an interception, the ball is on the money.”

Danielson on first Pac-12 win

“Joining a new conference, there are some things that are unknown. Fast forward all the way to today, now Pac-12 play starts, it’s awesome. West Coast football is back, and it’s great opponents week in and week out. They’re funded, they’re coached, they’ve got great players. It’s awesome for our community, it’s awesome for West Coast football, and it’s huge to start 1-0.”

Danielson on Rasean Jones’ apparent head injury

“I think Rasean is doing OK. I was able to see him in the locker room, he looked good. Obviously just like anything leaving a game, I’m sure things are going to come up from our whole team that we’ve got to respond to and see kind of what the injury report is. But I talked to him in the locker room, he seemed fine.”