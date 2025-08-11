Preseason AP poll: Boise State sneaks inside top 25
Boise State checked in at No. 25 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll, which was released last week.
The preseason AP poll was unveiled on Monday, and the Broncos reprised their role as the No. 25 team. Boise State is the Group of 5’s lone representative in the preseason top 25.
The Broncos were eighth in last year’s final AP poll, the program’s highest final ranking since 2011. Boise State finished 12-2 overall, captured a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
With several impact players back on both sides of the ball, the Broncos were once again picked to win the MWC in the 2025 preseason media poll. Boise State placed 10 players on the preseason all-MWC team.
The Broncos open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at South Florida. Boise State is looking to three-peat in its final MWC season and make a return trip to the CFP.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026 to join current members Oregon State and Washington State, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
Texas topped the preseason AP poll, followed by Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. Notre Dame, the No. 6 team in the preseason AP poll, will host Boise State on Oct. 4.
The Broncos are the favorite to represent the Group of 5 in the CFP at +172, well above Memphis (+880), Liberty (+980) and Tulane (+980).
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Here is the full preseason AP top 25:
1. Texas (SEC)
2. Penn State (Big Ten)
3. Ohio State (Big Ten)
4. Clemson (ACC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Notre Dame (Independent)
7. Oregon (Big Ten)
8. Alabama (SEC)
9. LSU (SEC)
10. Miami (ACC)
11. Arizona State (Big 12)
12. Illinois (Big Ten)
13. South Carolina (SEC)
14. Michigan (Big Ten)
15. Florida (SEC)
16. SMU (ACC)
17. Kansas State (Big 12)
18. Oklahoma (SEC)
19. Texas A&M (SEC)
20. Indiana (Big Ten)
21. Ole Miss (SEC)
22. Iowa State (Big 12)
23. Texas Tech (Big 12)
24. Tennessee (SEC)
25. Boise State (MWC)
Others receiving votes: BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.