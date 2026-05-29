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Boise State Broncos ON SI

Realistic ceiling, floor and baseline projections for Boise State’s 2026 football season

Broncos aiming to capture fourth straight conference title
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State running back Dylan Riley
Boise State running back Dylan Riley | Boise State Athletics

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Boise State BroncosOregon DucksMemphis TigersWestern Michigan BroncosUtah State AggiesFresno State BulldogsWashington State CougarsTexas State BobcatsColorado State RamsOregon State BeaversSan Diego State Aztecs

Boise State and four other Mountain West schools will officially join the Pac-12 on July 1. 

The Broncos wrapped up their 16-year run in the MWC with seven titles, including a three-peat from 2023-25 under head coach Spencer Danielson. Boise State finished 12-2 overall in 2024 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. 

Here is the Broncos’ schedule for the 2026 season: 

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

Saturday, Sept. 5 - at Oregon, 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 12 - vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. (USA Network) 

Saturday, Sept. 19 - vs. South Dakota, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Sept. 26 - at Western Michigan, TBD (TBD)

Saturday, Oct. 3 - vs. Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) 

Saturday, Oct. 10 - at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)

Saturday, Oct. 24 - at Washington State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 31 - vs. Texas State, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Saturday, Nov. 7 - at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

Saturday, Nov 14 - vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. (USA Network) 

Saturday, Nov. 21 - vs. San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

Saturday, Nov. 28 - at TBD Pac-12 flex opponent, TBD (TBD)

Here are some realistic ceiling, floor and baseline projections for the Broncos heading into the 2026 season. 

Ceiling

Outside of the Week 1 road trip to Oregon, Boise State could be favored in every game this fall. 

The Broncos followed up a strong showing at Oregon during the 2024 season with a perfect record in MWC play, earning the No. 3 seed for the CFP. That team featured Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, but the Broncos do return two potential 1,000-yard backs in Sire Gaines and Dylan Riley and Maddux Madsen at quarterback. 

If Madsen and the passing game take a big step forward this season, the Broncos could be CFP-bound with a 12-1 record. 

Floor

On the flip side, the Broncos have a few major question marks entering a brutal non-conference schedule that includes Memphis and a road trip to reigning MAC champion Western Michigan. 

Boise State has multiple starters to replace at wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back. Interior defensive line depth is also a concern heading into the summer. 

If the Broncos can’t solve those issues, a 1-3 start is on the table. Boise State could also lose back-to-back road games against Fresno State and Washington State and struggle to match up with San Diego State. In a worst-case scenario, the Broncos could need a final-week victory to reach bowl eligibility. 

Baseline

Despite its MWC dominance, Boise State has lost four or more games in four of the last five seasons. The Broncos are 46-22 during the stretch (68 percent winning percentage), which is likely a solid baseline for the upcoming season. 

A 9-4 record (69 percent) after the Pac-12 championship game feels like the baseline projection for the 2026 Broncos. To finish above that mark, Boise State must go 3-1 in non-conference play. 

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Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

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