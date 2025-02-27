Report: Pac-12, Mountain West, departing schools agree to enter mediation over exit fees, poaching penalties
According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the Pac-12, Mountain West and Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State have all agreed to begin mediation over two ongoing lawsuits surrounding exit fees and poaching penalties the MWC believes it is owed.
The mediation process could lead to a settlement between the two conferences and the departing schools. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura reported Thursday that the MWC initiated the move to begin mediation.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026. The MWC is seeking exit fees between $19 and $38 million per school, according to a lawsuit filed by Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State.
Additionally, the MWC claims the Pac-12 owes the conference $55 million in poaching penalties.
The unstable relationship between the Pac-12 and MWC has undergone many twists and turns over the last year and a half.
In December 2023, the MWC and remaining Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State agreed to a scheduling partnership for the 2024 football season that included an option for 2025. The Pac-12 lost 10 of its 12 members to the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12, leaving behind the Beavers and Cougars.
The MWC announced in September that the scheduling agreement would not be renewed for the 2025 season. One week later, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State all agreed to join the Pac-12. Utah State came on board near the end of the month, followed by Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference in October.
After adding the first four MWC schools, the Pac-12 filed a lawsuit over the legality of a poaching penalty included in the scheduling agreement. The agreement required a $10 million fee if a school left the MWC for the Pac-12, with escalators for additional defectors.
A motion to dismiss hearing for the Pac-12’s lawsuit is scheduled for March 25.
In December, Colorado State and Utah State filed their own lawsuit against the MWC over the exit fees owed per school. Boise State later joined the lawsuit.
According to Bay Area News Group’s Jon Wilner, the Pac-12 believes the poaching fees are “invalid and unenforceable.” Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State made a similar argument in their complaint while also stating that MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez held secret meetings without the departing five members while cutting under-the-table deals with existing members Air Force and UNLV.
Air Force and UNLV are set to receive a bigger share of the pie moving forward, including a $10- to $14-million lump sum payment in 2026 from the exit fees and poaching penalties.
The Pac-12 must add at least one more football-playing member before 2026 to reach the NCAA’s eight-team minimum to qualify as an FBS conference. Gonzaga does not compete in football.
According to multiple reports, UNLV remains one of the Pac-12’s top expansion targets.
The MWC has nine football-playing members signed up for the 2026 season: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois (football-only), San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming. UC Davis and Grand Canyon are also coming aboard as non-football members in 2026.