NFL combine preview: Ahmed Hassanein, Ashton Jeanty represent Boise State in Indianapolis
Two Boise State players will be in attendance for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which begins Thursday and concludes Sunday in Indianapolis.
Running back Ashton Jeanty and defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein were among the 329 prospects to earn invitations to the combine.
Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up and the top running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in on-field drills at the combine. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Jeanty will still take part in team interviews and medical evaluations.
Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders are also skipping the workout portion of the combine. Carter is still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the Nittany Lions’ College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl victory over Boise State.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Carter rated as the top prospect in the draft with Jeanty checking in at No. 3 and Sanders at No. 15.
Here is the schedule for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The combine will be televised live on NFL Network and NFL+.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
Thursday: Defensive linemen, linebackers (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Friday: Defensive backs, tight ends (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Sunday: Offensive linemen (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Prospects will participate in several drills, including the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill.
Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards — the second-highest total in FBS history — and 29 touchdowns during his junior season at Boise State. He finished his prolific three-year college career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while also catching 80 passes for 862 yards and six TDs.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently compared the 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty to New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara.
“After rushing for over 2,600 yards in 2024 and earning back-to-back rushing grades above 94.0 over the last two seasons, Jeanty’s NFL comparisons should be notable names,” Sikkema wrote. “Alvin Kamara is the one that sticks out to me due to how Kamara-like Jeanty is at taking contact for a very high yards-after-contact average, as well as what he can do in the receiving game.”
A consensus first-round talent, Jeanty is expected to be an early selection in the NFL Draft. Several mock drafts have the Dallas Cowboys taking Jeanty with the No. 12 overall pick.
The 6-foot-3, 272-pound Hassanein was also dominant for the Broncos a season ago, recording 48 total tackles and 9.5 sacks.
Hassanein, who was born in the United States but grew up in Egypt, is expected to be a late-round pick. If selected, Hassanein would become the first Egyptian to be drafted into the NFL.
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.