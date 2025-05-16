Reshaped Boise State defensive front boosted by run-stuffing transfer portal lineman
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State has been active in the transfer portal with 15 additions since the Fiesta Bowl.
Several of the portal newcomers are expected to make a big impact for the Broncos in 2025.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting the team’s top five transfer portal additions of the offseason.
We began with defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame) and are moving on to the Broncos’ No. 4 portal addition: Hawaii defensive lineman Dion Washington.
Dion Washington, senior, defensive line
Boise State has two big holes to fill on its defensive line in nose tackle Herbert Gums and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein. Hassanein was drafted in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions while Gums is hoping to earn a spot with an NFL team.
To help fill the gaps, Boise State brought in five transfer portal additions on the defensive front seven, including lineman Dion Washington.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Washington spent his first three college years at Nevada before transferring to Hawaii for the 2024 season. He recorded 18 total tackles and two sacks for the Rainbow Warriors.
Washington was rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports and the No. 1,530 overall player in the portal. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from FAU, Kent State, Nevada, New Mexico State and San Diego State.
Washington has one season of eligibility remaining.
Rated the No. 24 prospect in Nevada by 247Sports for the class of 2021, Washington signed with Nevada coming out of Las Vegas’ Shadow Ridge High School. He tallied 35 total tackles and three sacks in three seasons with Nevada.
Head coach Spencer Danielson regularly praised Washington during spring practice as the Broncos look to rebuild their defensive line.
“We took strides with our D tackles,” Danielson said. “If we can continue (over) the summer where we left spring, we’re going to be good up front. I mean, we put a premium on that. That’s a non-negotiable for us as a defense.”
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander echoed many of Danielson’s thoughts, including positive reviews of Washington and fellow defensive line transfer David Latu.
“We’ve got some new faces in there,” Chinander said. “All those guys are fighting for jobs right now. … This is going to be an open competition probably until halfway through fall camp.”
Washington is one of the most experienced players in Boise State’s defensive line room with more than 1,100 career snaps logged. During the 2023 season for Hawaii, Washington was rated among the top run-stoppers in the Mountain West Conference.