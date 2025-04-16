Running back Malik Sherrod making immediate impact for Boise State
It appears Boise State struck gold in the transfer portal with the addition of running back Malik Sherrod.
After spending five seasons at Fresno State, Sherrod entered the portal last December and landed with Boise State before Christmas. The versatile 5-foot-8, 177-pound back has made an immediate impact with the Broncos during spring practice.
“He’s an explosive player,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Sherrod. “Going against him, knew that. But seeing him in person … he’s been explosive since Day 1.
“He’s got a really good edge about himself that I like. He’s that competitor, he’s got that mentality that you love to be around, and he’s elevated those other guys in that room. … He’s going to have a huge role in our offense.”
In his five seasons with the Bulldogs, Sherrod tallied 324 carries for 1,634 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 59 passes for 349 yards. He was at his best in 2023, running for 966 yards and nine touchdowns on 172 carries.
Boise State running backs coach James Montgomery held the same position at Fresno State during the 2022 season. Montgomery played a role in bringing Sherrod to Idaho.
“So we knew a lot about him,” Danielson said. “There has not been one issue with him since he’s come here. And what I mean by that is, he fit right into our culture. It wasn’t like ‘All right, Malik. Let’s talk more.’ He bought into what we’re doing. Even as an older guy, he bought in completely to what we’re doing here.
“I’m proud of a guy that has been somewhere else that comes in here and that quickly immerses to our culture, because we do do things very different here.”
Sherrod is fighting for carries in a loaded Boise State backfield that includes sophomore Sire Gaines, who is missing spring practice with a leg injury. Gaines is expected to be the Broncos’ lead back in 2025 after running for 156 yards and a touchdown last season.
Junior Breezy Dubar, sophomore Dylan Riley and Sherrod have all shown flashes of brilliance during spring ball as the Broncos look to replace Ashton Jeanty.
With his big-play capabilities, Danielson also plans to use Sherrod on special teams.
“He’s probably going to be our punt returner and kickoff returner, depending on how things shake out,” Danielson said. “We’re going to still compete for it, but he’s doing a really good job.”