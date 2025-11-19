San Diego State seizes control of Week 13 Mountain West football power rankings
San Diego State made a statement last week with a 17-7 home victory over two-time defending Mountain West champion Boise State.
The Aztecs are in great shape to qualify for the MWC championship game for the first time since 2021. San Diego State hasn’t won the MWC since going back-to-back in 2015-16.
Here is the Week 13 edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. San Diego State
Last result: 17-7 home victory over Boise State
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 8-2, 5-1
Analysis: San Diego State’s defense continues to dominate, ranking fourth nationally in scoring defense (12.5 points allowed per game) and seventh in total defense (262.4 yards allowed per game).
Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
2. Fresno State
Last result: 24-3 home victory over Wyoming
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 7-3, 4-2
Analysis: Similar to San Diego State, the Bulldogs are also winning with defense. Fresno State is up to No. 12 nationally in total defense at 289.2 yards allowed per game.
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
3. Hawaii
Last result: Bye week
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 7-3, 4-2
Analysis: Coming off a bye week, Hawaii has a massive road matchup with UNLV before closing the regular season at home against Wyoming.
Up next: Friday at UNLV, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
4. Boise State
Last result: 17-7 road loss to San Diego State
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 6-4, 4-2
Analysis: Boise State’s offense has fallen apart without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, who is out again this week.
Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 5 p.m. (FS1)
5. New Mexico
Last result: 20-17 home victory over Colorado State
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 7-3, 4-2
Analysis: During the Lobos’ four-game winning streak, three of the victories have come by five or fewer points.
Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
6. UNLV
Last result: 29-26 double-overtime home win over Utah State
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 8-2, 4-2
Analysis: The Rebels were lucky to survive a wild game against Utah State at Allegiant Stadium.
Up next: Friday vs. Hawaii, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
7. Utah State
Last result: 29-26 double-overtime road loss to UNLV
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 5-5, 3-3
Analysis: Utah State needs to pull an upset of Fresno State or Boise State down the stretch to reach bowl eligibility.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
8. Air Force
Last result: 26-16 road loss to UConn
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 3-7, 2-4
Analysis: The Falcons continue to perform better than their record as they look to play spoiler against New Mexico.
Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
9. Wyoming
Last result: 24-7 road loss to Fresno State
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 4-6, 2-4
Analysis: Wyoming’s offense continues to be an issue as the team enters a must-win game against Nevada.
Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, noon (Mountain West Network)
10. Nevada
Last result: 55-10 home victory over San Jose State
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 2-8, 1-5
Analysis: Nevada snapped a 16-game losing streak in MWC play with an offensive eruption against San Jose State.
Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, noon (Mountain West Network)
11. Colorado State
Last result: 20-17 road loss to New Mexico
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 2-8, 1-5
Analysis: The Rams put up a fight in a competitive road loss to New Mexico.
Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 5 p.m. (FS1)
12. San Jose State
Last result: 55-10 road loss to Nevada
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 3-7, 2-4
Analysis: The Spartans sink to the basement after a stunning no-show in Reno.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)