San Diego State seizes control of Week 13 Mountain West football power rankings

Aztecs sit one game above five teams in MWC standings

Bob Lundeberg

San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton.
San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton. / David Frerker-Imagn Images
San Diego State made a statement last week with a 17-7 home victory over two-time defending Mountain West champion Boise State

The Aztecs are in great shape to qualify for the MWC championship game for the first time since 2021. San Diego State hasn’t won the MWC since going back-to-back in 2015-16. 

Here is the Week 13 edition of our MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. San Diego State

Last result: 17-7 home victory over Boise State 

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 8-2, 5-1

Analysis: San Diego State’s defense continues to dominate, ranking fourth nationally in scoring defense (12.5 points allowed per game) and seventh in total defense (262.4 yards allowed per game). 

Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

2. Fresno State

Last result: 24-3 home victory over Wyoming

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 7-3, 4-2

Analysis: Similar to San Diego State, the Bulldogs are also winning with defense. Fresno State is up to No. 12 nationally in total defense at 289.2 yards allowed per game. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. Hawaii

Last result: Bye week

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 7-3, 4-2

Analysis: Coming off a bye week, Hawaii has a massive road matchup with UNLV before closing the regular season at home against Wyoming. 

Up next: Friday at UNLV, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

4. Boise State

Last result: 17-7 road loss to San Diego State

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 6-4, 4-2

Analysis: Boise State’s offense has fallen apart without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, who is out again this week. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 5 p.m. (FS1)

5. New Mexico 

Last result: 20-17 home victory over Colorado State

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 7-3, 4-2

Analysis: During the Lobos’ four-game winning streak, three of the victories have come by five or fewer points. 

Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

6. UNLV

Last result: 29-26 double-overtime home win over Utah State

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 8-2, 4-2

Analysis: The Rebels were lucky to survive a wild game against Utah State at Allegiant Stadium. 

Up next: Friday vs. Hawaii, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

7. Utah State

Last result: 29-26 double-overtime road loss to UNLV

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 5-5, 3-3

Analysis: Utah State needs to pull an upset of Fresno State or Boise State down the stretch to reach bowl eligibility. 

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. Air Force 

Last result: 26-16 road loss to UConn 

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 3-7, 2-4

Analysis: The Falcons continue to perform better than their record as they look to play spoiler against New Mexico. 

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

9. Wyoming

Last result: 24-7 road loss to Fresno State

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 4-6, 2-4

Analysis: Wyoming’s offense continues to be an issue as the team enters a must-win game against Nevada. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, noon (Mountain West Network) 

10. Nevada

Last result: 55-10 home victory over San Jose State 

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 2-8, 1-5

Analysis: Nevada snapped a 16-game losing streak in MWC play with an offensive eruption against San Jose State.

Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, noon (Mountain West Network)

11. Colorado State

Last result: 20-17 road loss to New Mexico 

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 2-8, 1-5

Analysis: The Rams put up a fight in a competitive road loss to New Mexico. 

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 5 p.m. (FS1)

12. San Jose State

Last result: 55-10 road loss to Nevada 

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 3-7, 2-4

Analysis: The Spartans sink to the basement after a stunning no-show in Reno. 

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Published
Bob Lundeberg
