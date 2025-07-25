Sire Gaines, Maddux Madsen to lead rebuilt Boise State offense
Boise State ranked among the national leaders in several offensive categories last season, including scoring offense (fifth, 37.3 points per game), total offense (eighth, 466 yards per game) and rushing offense (eighth, 240.4 yards per game).
Star tailback Ashton Jeanty and leading receiver Cam Camper are now in the NFL, but the Broncos should remain an elite offense in 2025 under new coordinator Nate Potter.
After dealing with multiple injuries over the past 10 months, redshirt freshman running back Sire Gaines is ready to take over for Jeanty as Boise State’s lead ball carrier. Gaines ran for 110 yards and a touchdown in last year’s opener against Georgia Southern and finished his true freshman season with 20 carries for 156 yards.
“He’ll be ready to roll Practice 1, and we’re excited for him,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Gaines during his Thursday pre-camp press conference. The Broncos will hold their first practice of fall camp on Monday.
“He’s grown so much over the past year. You talk about a young man that is all about Boise State football and being a part of this family … you talk to Sire Gaines and he will stare you down because he’s intense. Everything he does, he’s all in.”
Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod and returnees Breezy Dubar and Dylan Riley are also expected to contribute at running back.
Maddux Madsen is back at quarterback after throwing for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions last season. Madsen was voted 2025 preseason MWC player of the year.
“We’re excited for Maddux to really take the reins in this fall camp,” Danielson said. “I believe Maddux can be one of the better quarterbacks in the country this year.”
Madsen will benefit from the return of Matt Lauter and Matt Wagner, two of the top tight ends in the Group of 5.
The Broncos also bring back four starters on the offensive line in left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph, right guard Roger Carreon and right tackle Hall Schmidt. Danielson said Daylon Metoyer had a “great summer” and could supplant Schmidt at right tackle.
Schmidt and Tyler Keinath — a projected starter at left guard — will both be limited at the beginning of camp following offseason surgeries.
Wide receiver is Boise State’s biggest question mark entering the season with returning starter Latrell Caples leading an inexperienced group.
The Broncos are counting on Chris Marshall, a former five-star high school recruit who battled injuries last year, to emerge as a downfield playmaker.
“Chris Marshall has had a really good summer,” Danielson said. “Right now, the biggest thing for Chris is always going to be his consistency. Extremely talented, love being around him, but seeing him train this offseason, his body is different now. He’s strong, he’s explosive.
“He’s grown so much in the year and a half he’s been here and we’re really excited about the fall camp he’s going to have.”