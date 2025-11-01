Social media reacts to Boise State’s blowout home loss to Fresno State
Fresno State kept possession of the Milk Can Trophy with a dominant 30-7 road thrashing of rival Boise State on Saturday.
The Broncos entered the game with 16 straight victories at Albertsons Stadium and 16 consecutive wins over Mountain West opponents.
But none of that mattered on Saturday as the Bulldogs (6-3, 3-2) took advantage of numerous Boise State (6-3, 4-1) mistakes and leaned on their physicality on both sides of the ball.
The Broncos, who came into the game as a massive 17.5-point favorite, lost starting quarterback Maddux Madsen to a leg injury in the first quarter. Backup quarterback Max Cutforth struggled in Madsen’s stead, completing 14 of 29 passes for 106 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble.
Fresno State led 10-7 after a disjointed opening half and outscored the Broncos 20-0 after the break to secure its third straight victory in the rivalry series.
The Boise State defense held its own, limiting the Bulldogs to 224 total yards of offense. Fresno State quarterback Carson Conklin finished 10 of 21 passing for 35 yards.
But three turnovers and an anemic 193 total yards of offense prevented Boise State from putting up a fight.
Multiple national media members took note of the surprising result:
Local media was just as perplexed by the outcome:
Plenty of fans were frustrated with the performance:
Some posters noted a trend in Boise State losses:
And what happened to the Boise State offense?:
It wasn’t a banner day for the Fresno State offense, either:
What’s next
The Broncos had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Bulldogs and will enter the bye week with plenty to work on in all phases.
After the bye week, Boise State will face a stiff test at San Diego State. The Aztecs entered this week with the No. 2 scoring offense in FBS.
Madsen was carted to the locker room after the injury and reemerged on the sideline on crutches with a boot on his right leg. His status moving forward is unknown.
To have any shot at defeating the Aztecs, Boise State will need much better play from the quarterback position. The Broncos also need to take better care of the ball, limit mistakes and play with consistent effort for four quarters.
