Speedy wide receiver could be breakout performer in spring football practice for Boise State

Following a lengthy offseason, Boise State is set to begin spring football practice on Thursday.

The Broncos, who are coming off a 9-5 campaign in 2025 and the program’s third consecutive Mountain West championship, will compete in the Pac-12 next fall alongside current members Oregon State and Washington State, fellow MWC programs Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State and Texas State of the Sun Belt.

With several roles to fill on both sides of the ball, Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting five returning players who are primed for a major jump in production next season.

To kick off the series, we will take a look at one of the fastest players on Boise State’s roster: sophomore wide receiver Quinton Brown.

Quinton Brown, wide receiver

The Broncos must replace four of returning quarterback Maddux Madsen’s favorite targets from last season, and the speedy Brown could be in line for a starring role in 2026.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Brown appeared in all 14 games as a true freshman, catching six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. The biggest of the six was a critical 66-yard touchdown grab in Boise State’s thrilling 25-24 come-from-behind victory over Utah State to close the regular season. Boise State went on to finish in a four-way tie atop the standings and host the MWC championship game.

During a September victory over Appalachian State, Brown lost his helmet while making a highlight reel 29-yard TD catch and suffered a broken nose as his face slammed into the turf.

“My heart was beating before I got on the field because I knew exactly what play it was, and we had repped it so many times so I was really excited for that play to be called,” Brown said after the game. “And when I was running the route, I realized how the safeties were playing it and I said ‘oh yea, this is a touchdown.’ I was really excited for that.”

A three-star recruit coming out of Texas’ Liberty Christian High School, Brown was rated the No. 229 overall prospect in Texas and the No. 210 wide receiver recruit nationally in the 247Sports class of 2025 composite rankings. Brown chose Boise State over reported offers from Colorado State, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, South Florida and numerous others.

Brown won a Texas state championship in the 100 meters and holds a personal record of 10.35 seconds in the event.

With his game-breaking speed, Brown could emerge as Madsen’s main deep threat this spring.