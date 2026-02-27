Boise State football projected depth chart heading into 2026 spring practice
Boise State football is about to enter a new era.
After ripping off three straight Mountain West titles, the Broncos are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.
Boise State kept a good chunk of its roster intact while adding 18 transfers from the Division I, Division II and junior college ranks. The Broncos’ 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 50 nationally and No. 1 among Group of Six teams in the 247Sports composite team rankings.
Earlier this week, Boise State announced that its annual spring game will be held on Saturday, April 25. Spring practice is set to begin on Thursday, March 26.
Here is a projected depth chart for the Broncos on offense and defense heading into spring practice.
Offense
Returning starters (6): Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Ben Ford, left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon, right tackle Daylon Metoyer
Departed starters (5): Wide receiver Chris Marshall, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph
Projected depth chart
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen, senior
Max Cutforth, junior OR Zeke Martinez, freshman
Running back
Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore
Juelz Goff, sophomore
X receiver
Darren Morris, senior
Akeem Wright, senior
F receiver
Ben Ford, senior
Quinton Brown, sophomore
Z receiver
Cam Bates, junior
Terrious Favors, freshman
Tight end
Matt Wagner, junior
Austin Terry, senior
Left tackle
Tyler Ethridge, senior
Kyle Cox, junior
Left guard
Carson Rasmussen, junior
Stewart Taufa, freshman
Center
Jason Steele, junior
Zander Esty, junior
Right guard
Roger Carreon, senior
Jake Steele, senior
Right tackle
Daylon Metoyer, senior
Jacob Tracy, freshman
Defense
Returning starters (5): Defensive end Max Stege, Nose tackle David Latu, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps, nickelback Jaden Mickey
Departed starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, safety Ty Benefield, safety Zion Washington
Projected depth chart
Defensive end
Max Stege, senior
Roman Caywood, sophomore
Nose tackle
David Latu, senior
Lopez Sanusi, sophomore
Defensive tackle
Michael Madrie, junior
Mikaio Edward, junior
Edge rusher
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior
Bol Bol, sophomore
Middle linebacker
Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore
Logan Brantley, junior
Weakside linebacker
Boen Phelps, junior
Jake Ripp, junior
Cornerback
Demetrius Freeney Jr., senior
JeRico Washington Jr., junior
Cornerback
Sherrod Smith, junior
Franklyn Johnson Jr., junior
Nickel
Jaden Mickey, senior
Travis Anderson, sophomore
Safety
Derek Ganter Jr., junior
Josiah Alanis, freshman
Safety
Roman Tillmon, junior
Kyle Hall, junior
