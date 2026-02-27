Boise State football projected depth chart heading into 2026 spring practice

Boise State football is about to enter a new era.

After ripping off three straight Mountain West titles, the Broncos are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.

Boise State kept a good chunk of its roster intact while adding 18 transfers from the Division I, Division II and junior college ranks. The Broncos’ 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 50 nationally and No. 1 among Group of Six teams in the 247Sports composite team rankings.

Earlier this week, Boise State announced that its annual spring game will be held on Saturday, April 25. Spring practice is set to begin on Thursday, March 26.

Here is a projected depth chart for the Broncos on offense and defense heading into spring practice.

Offense

Returning starters (6): Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Ben Ford, left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon, right tackle Daylon Metoyer

Departed starters (5): Wide receiver Chris Marshall, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph

Projected depth chart

Quarterback

Maddux Madsen, senior

Max Cutforth, junior OR Zeke Martinez, freshman

Running back

Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore

Juelz Goff, sophomore

X receiver

Darren Morris, senior

Akeem Wright, senior

F receiver

Ben Ford, senior

Quinton Brown, sophomore

Z receiver

Cam Bates, junior

Terrious Favors, freshman

Tight end

Matt Wagner, junior

Austin Terry, senior

Left tackle

Tyler Ethridge, senior

Kyle Cox, junior

Left guard

Carson Rasmussen, junior

Stewart Taufa, freshman

Center

Jason Steele, junior

Zander Esty, junior

Right guard

Roger Carreon, senior

Jake Steele, senior

Right tackle

Daylon Metoyer, senior

Jacob Tracy, freshman

Defense

Returning starters (5): Defensive end Max Stege, Nose tackle David Latu, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps, nickelback Jaden Mickey

Departed starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, safety Ty Benefield, safety Zion Washington

Projected depth chart

Defensive end

Max Stege, senior

Roman Caywood, sophomore

Nose tackle

David Latu, senior

Lopez Sanusi, sophomore

Defensive tackle

Michael Madrie, junior

Mikaio Edward, junior

Edge rusher

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior

Bol Bol, sophomore

Middle linebacker

Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore

Logan Brantley, junior

Weakside linebacker

Boen Phelps, junior

Jake Ripp, junior

Cornerback

Demetrius Freeney Jr., senior

JeRico Washington Jr., junior

Cornerback

Sherrod Smith, junior

Franklyn Johnson Jr., junior

Nickel

Jaden Mickey, senior

Travis Anderson, sophomore

Safety

Derek Ganter Jr., junior

Josiah Alanis, freshman

Safety

Roman Tillmon, junior

Kyle Hall, junior