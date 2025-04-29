Spencer Danielson agrees to new five-year contract with Boise State
After leading Boise State to one of the most successful seasons in program history, head coach Spencer Danielson received a new contract.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Danielson and Boise State agreed to a restructured five-year deal that will average $2.2 million per season. Danielson is now the second-highest-paid coach in the Mountain West Conference behind UNLV’s Dan Mullen, who will earn $3.5 million next year.
Danielson guided the Broncos to a 12-2 overall record last season and the program’s second consecutive MWC title. Boise State made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Boise State, which earned a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff, fell to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Danielson, 36, was voted 2024 MWC Coach of the Year and AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year.
A former linebacker at Azusa Pacific, Danielson joined the Broncos for the 2017 season as a graduate assistant under then-head coach Bryan Harsin. Danielson remained on staff as the defensive coordinator when Andy Avalos took over in 2021. He became the interim head coach in November 2023 when Avalos was fired with two games remaining in the regular season.
Sitting at 5-5 overall, the Broncos quickly regrouped after Danielson’s promotion with victories over Utah State, Air Force and UNLV in the MWC title game.
Danielson became the first interim head coach in FBS history to win a conference championship game. The interim tag was removed the day after the 2023 MWC title game.
Under Danielson’s leadership, Boise State recorded 55 sacks during the 2024 season, the most in FBS. The Broncos ranked third nationally in tackles for loss at 111.
Star running back Ashton Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Danielson’s winning percentage of 83.3 percent (15-3 overall record) is second only to Chris Petersen in program history. Petersen went 92-12 overall (88.5 percent) in his eight years at the helm, leading the Broncos to Fiesta Bowl victories and undefeated seasons in 2006 and 2009.
Danielson was set to earn $1.2 million for the 2025 season on his previous deal. According to Thamel, his new deal will start at $2 million and increase by $100,000 per year.
Here are the MWC’s head coach salaries for the 2025 season.
Dan Mullen, UNLV — $3.5 million
Spencer Danielson, Boise State — $2 million
Bronco Mendenhall, Utah State — $2 million
Jay Norvell, Colorado State — $1.9 million
Sean Lewis, San Diego State — $1.85 million
Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State —$1.5 million
Jason Eck, New Mexico — $1.15 million
Jeff Choate, Nevada — $1.1 million
Matt Entz, Fresno State — $1.1 million
Jay Sawvel, Wyoming — $1.1
Timmy Chang, Hawaii — $700,000
NOTE: Air Force does not list the salary of head coach Troy Calhoun