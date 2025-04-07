Spencer Danielson on transfer portal: ‘A lot of agents … do not have these kids’ best interest at heart’
Boise State has lost a pair of returning defensive starters to the transfer portal during spring practice in linebacker Andrew Simpson and defensive lineman Braxton Fely.
Head coach Spencer Danielson spoke candidly about the portal following the Broncos’ Saturday scrimmage.
“It’s hard,” Danielson said. “Obviously, I’m not going to speak a ton about Braxton. I love him, I will always love him. My heart hurts that he left. I do not believe that it’s the best thing for his life. We had that conversation.”
Danielson, who led Boise State to the College Football Playoff last season, elaborated on the general state of college football and the transfer portal.
On NIL agents
“There’s a lot of agents out there that do not have these kids’ best interest at heart. I’m not trying to be negative about it, that’s just the reality of it. They get paid if our players leave Boise State and go somewhere else. That’s their job. They’re not doing anything wrong, but for a guy like me that loves our players — where I know without question they will become the best version of themselves here — there is a lot of misinformation out there via some of these agents. That’s hard for me because I love these kids, not just because they play football here. I believe in how their life will be long-term when they stay here and become the best version of themselves.
“These kids are getting misinformation from a lot of sources that do not truly care about them 10, 15, 20 years from now, where we do. That’s a hard part of this space. We’re going to double down on making sure our guys continue to see and know the value that is here and make sure they’re focused on that, and not just focused on the currency.”
On value vs. currency
“I want our players to be focused and chase value over currency. You are focused on one or the other, value or currency. Yes, in value, there is a financial piece to that. This is coaches, too. There is a financial piece, but there is a lot of value to be on this football team. How we’re going to develop you, how we’re going to grow you mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally by being a part of this football team, and seeing that we will absolutely make you the best version of yourself here. There’s a ton of value outside of what you make. Even though that’s a piece of it — absolutely — there’s a lot of other values outside of currency that I want our guys focused on. And that’s our team.”
On poaching
“We’re a top-10 football team. When you are a top-10 football team, there’s a lot of outside forces that want your players. Illegally recruit them, however they want to do it, that’s the space we’re in. That’s OK, I’m not talking about that right now. We’ve got to double down on making sure our guys continue to see the value of this place. And if guys don’t, then maybe it’s time for them to move on.”