The biggest advantage Boise State has in the new Pac-12

Boise State enters Year 1 of the new Pac-12 as the clear favorite to capture a fourth straight conference title and challenge for the program’s second College Football Playoff berth in three seasons.

The Broncos ended their dominant 15-year Mountain West tenure with three straight championships. In 2024, running back Ashton Jeanty placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting as Boise State reached the CFP.

With 19 seasons of double-digit victories between 1999 and 2024, the Broncos are the winningest program in the new Pac-12. Program stability and culture have helped keep Boise State near the top of college football.

Spencer Danielson is entering his 10th season at Boise State and third full season as head coach. Danielson, who holds a 24-8 overall record, came to Boise State as a graduate assistant in 2017 and slowly climbed his way to the head chair.

In modern college football, few coaches spend a decade at the same program. The stability helped the Broncos capture three straight conference titles for the first time since 2008-10.

Here is how long each Pac-12 football coach has been with their respective programs.

Here is how long the other seven Pac-12 football head coaches have been with their respective programs.

• Kirby Moore, Washington State (first season)

• Jim Mora, Colorado State (first season)

• JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State (first season)

• Matt Entz, Fresno State (second season)

• Bronco Mendenhall, Utah State (second season)

• Sean Lewis, San Diego State (third season)

• GJ Kinne, Texas State (fourth season)

With a decade of experience in Boise, Danielson has been able to learn and build upon the Broncos’ strong culture of competitiveness.

Danielson said the coaching staff made some changes following an up-and-down 9-5 season in 2025.

“We went back and clearly defined who we are, our culture,” Danielson said. “We talk a lot about culture being four things: how you act, interact and respond, and culture is also what you allow. So we define the five core values of our program we put in the acronym CLIMB … competition, love, integrity, mentality, belief, we define how our players talk through it. What does that look like? What does it not look like?

“Then our play style, which is play fast, play smart, play together. What does that look like? … And then, obviously, ended with talking what does ‘Built different’ really mean? And doubling down on that’s the mission we really have here, which is building champions on and off the field.”

With Danielson at the helm, the Broncos are set up to run the new Pac-12 in 2026 and beyond.