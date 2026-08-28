The Boise State position group that could give Oregon problems

Boise State will open the 2026 season against one of the most talented teams in college football.

Oregon, ranked second in the preseason AP Poll and Coaches Poll, placed a nation-leading eight players on ESPN’s preseason top 100 player rankings. The Ducks will host Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time.

The Broncos, who placed just one player—edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan—on the ESPN top 100 list, will be undermanned at most positions at Autzen Stadium. But Boise State is stocked with Power Four talent at one position: running back.

Junior Dylan Riley and sophomore Sire Gaines both turned down significant NIL opportunities to return to Boise State. The two-headed monster projects to be one of the best running back duos in the West.

“They’ve had great fall camps,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said of the two backs after last weekend’s scrimmage. “Not only just in running the football, their pass protection has been great. They will stand linebackers up right in the hole. When we go live, they’re cutting. I mean, we’re playing real football with them and they’re doing it at a high level. Catching the ball out of the backfield, Dylan and Sire have both made explosive plays in the pass game. They’re just buying into what we do, and they both have huge roles on special teams. … They’re just continuing to elevate their game. I think they’re going to be two of the better ones.”

The 5-foot-10, 203-pound Riley is a speed back who amassed 195 carries for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Riley added 15 catches for 149 yards and two more scores.

Gaines, a 6-foot, 220-pound power back, tallied 811 yards and eight touchdowns on 161 carries. He also got some action as a receiver with 11 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Danielson said that it’s important for Boise State to manage the running back duo properly.

“We have to do a really good job understanding the plays we’re going into the game with, which (guy) can do them really well, but also being able to play the hot hand,” Danielson explained. “Because we need to get them in rhythm, too … I think (running backs coach James Montgomery) has a really good plan. It’s been good seeing it performed in the scrimmage, too.”

There is plenty of depth behind Gaines and Riley as the Broncos landed a pair of Power Four transfers during the offseason in Juelz Goff (Pittsburgh) and Harry Stewart III (Kansas).

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Goff is a natural third-down back who will likely get touches against Oregon. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Stewart III gives the Broncos some more power.