Boise State’s Week 1 matchup with Oregon gets an early injury update

Oregon’s high-powered offense will likely not be at full strength for the team’s Week 1 showdown with new Pac-12 member Boise State at Autzen Stadium.

According to multiple reports, running back Jordon Davison suffered a broken collarbone in practice and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. The Ducks will host the Broncos in three and a half weeks at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire initially reported that Davison is expected to miss six to eight weeks, but Neel said there is optimism in the program that Davison could return sooner. He is still considered a long shot to be back in the lineup for Week 1.

Davison served as the Ducks’ No. 2 running back last season behind Noah Whittington and ran for 667 yards and a team-leading 15 touchdowns on 113 carries. Whittington, who had 129 carries for 829 yards and six TDs in 2025, now plays for the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot, 236-pound Davison was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 12 running back nationally in the 247Sports class of 2025 composite rankings coming out of Southern California power Mater Dei High School. He signed with the Ducks over numerous suitors, including Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.

Davison earned an immediate role as a true freshman, including a three-touchdown outing in the team’s 2025 opener against Montana State. He had at least one rushing touchdown in 10 games and suffered a clavicle injury in the team’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal victory over Texas Tech. Without Davison, the Ducks fell to eventual national champion Indiana in a Peach Bowl semifinal.

Fellow sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. will likely take over for Davison as the lead running back against Boise State.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Hill was also productive as a true freshman last season with 75 carries for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He added 16 catches for 137 yards and another score.

Hill exploded for a 71-yard carry in the Indiana loss and had touchdown runs of 66 yards and 56 yards against Northwestern and James Madison, respectively.

The Ducks also have redshirt sophomore Da’Jaun Riggs (17 carries for 86 yards in 2025), Colorado transfer Simeon Price (21 carries, 143 yards, two touchdowns) and four-star true freshmen Tradarian Ball and Brandon Smith.

Run defense was an issue last season for the Broncos, who ranked 84th nationally at 162.1 yards allowed per game.

Interior defensive line play ranks among Boise State’s biggest question marks entering the 2026 season.