Boise State's wide receiver battle is starting to take shape

Boise State held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and head coach Spencer Danielson treated the scrimmage as a proving ground.

“Today was just a really good barometer,” Danielson said in his post-scrimmage press conference. “I told them (Friday), ‘I need you to prep like it’s game No. 1 because I want to see what you’ve got … because this is an evaluation.’ … Depth charts will change off of what happened today.”

One of the Broncos’ biggest position battles dating back to spring practice is at wide receiver. After nine fall camp practices, the wide receiver pecking order is becoming a bit clearer for Danielson and staff.

Akeem Wright makes his case

Senior Akeem Wright, a transfer from De Anza College, had the play of the day in the scrimmage, Danielson said. Wright is on track to earn a starting role after wrapping up his two-year junior college career with 112 receptions for 2,137 yards and 25 touchdowns in 22 games.

Danielson also listed Cam Bates, AJ Jones, Rasean Jones and Darren Morris as players who performed well in the scrimmage.

“Akeem Wright, he continues to have a really, really good camp,” Danielson said. “That group as a whole is very, very competitive, and we’re very, very excited where they’re growing to.”

Ben Ford is getting close

Sixth-year senior Ben Ford did not participate in the scrimmage but is “getting close” to returning, Danielson said. Ford tore his ACL last October after a strong start to the 2025 season with 21 catches for 325 yards and five touchdowns.

Outside of Ford and Bates (26 career catches, 369 yards, four total touchdowns), the majority of the receiver room is unproven at Boise State or new to the program.

Replacing four key pass-catchers

The Broncos must find replacements for their top four pass-catchers from last season: receivers Latrell Caples, Chris Marshall and Chase Penry and tight end Matt Lauter. Saturday’s scrimmage painted a clearer picture of the depth chart.

“It’s a younger room where there’s not a bunch of returning starters in regards to yards and catches, but I love where our receivers are heading to,” Danielson said. “They’re doing a really good job in practice, but a lot of these guys have not done it in a game yet. Cam Bates has, but not a ton, though. Ben Ford is our most veteran receiver; he’s still not quite there yet. Darren Morris has played a lot of football, but not at Boise State. I’m excited where they’re heading to, but until we do it in a game, I can’t say that I can stand on that table yet (and say I feel great about the room).”