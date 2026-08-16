Spencer Danielson breaks down Boise State's first fall camp scrimmage

Practice No. 9 of fall camp also represented Boise State’s first scrimmage of the 2026 preseason.

The Broncos went live on Saturday, and head coach Spencer Danielson was mostly pleased with what he saw.

“We—on purpose—have turned the heat up on them this fall camp, and they’ve responded every step of the way,” the coach said on Saturday. “It’s really cool to see our team grow to be a locker room-led team, which is what we need. … I’m really excited about the accountability we have.”

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s post-scrimmage press conference.

On offensive performance

“Did some good things. Third down, some things we’ve got to improve on. I thought (Quarterback Maddux Madsen) did some really good things today. … Our running backs did some really good things today. As an offense, started a little bit slow, but were able to pick it up later in the game. Didn’t have a ton of explosive plays … but we did have some big ones in the game. Our offense won the four-minute drill at the end of the game, which was really cool to see.”

On quarterback play

“I thought Maddux did some really good things without watching the film. As an offense, our first couple drives were not good enough, so obviously the quarterback has part to do with that. But I think overall, Maddux operated well. He didn’t have any turnovers today, operated the offense really well. We were able to go on some really good scoring drives.

“Max Cutforth did a good job today. Had some good throws, had some decisions that need to get cleaned up. Cash (Herrera) is continuing to grow, still some operation areas with Cash. And (Jackson Taylor) was solid, didn’t get a ton of reps today.”

On defensive performance

“Doing some good things defensively. Some runs we need to fix, some run fits we need to grow in. But overall I think we tackled pretty well, which is good through nine practices. Overall I think our secondary is playing fast, playing hard. … Our front seven as a defense is solid right now, we just have to continue to grow in the mentality we play with.”

On potential return of Jeremiah Earby, Braxton Fely

“Talked to them before we started fall camp, had good conversations, just ‘Hey guys, this is where we’re at. We have roster spots.” … We’re nine days into practice, have not talked to them since the start of fall camp. I don’t know where this is heading to and want nothing but the best (for them). I’m focused on our team right now.”