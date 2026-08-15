3 Pac-12 teams Boise State should be most worried about in 2026

Boise State has excelled against conference foes under head coach Spencer Danielson.

In two-plus seasons at the helm, Danielson holds a 19-2 record in intraconference action with three Mountain West titles.

The Broncos are beginning a new journey in the rebuilt Pac-12 this season alongside fellow MWC alumni Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State and three fresh opponents: Oregon State, Texas State and Washington State.

Here are the three Pac-12 teams Boise State should be worried about the most in 2026 as the program goes for its fourth consecutive conference championship.

Fresno State

One of Boise State’s biggest rivals, Fresno State, enters the Pac-12 with some momentum coming off a 9-4 season in head coach Matt Entz’s first year at the helm.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs have won three straight matchups in the series, including a 30-7 runaway victory last October at Albertsons Stadium. Maddux Madsen suffered a lower leg injury on Boise State’s third offensive series and backup quarterback Max Cutforth couldn’t get the offense on track against a strong Fresno State defense.

Defensive linemen Jahzon Jacks and Deijon Laffitte, linebacker K’vion Thunderbird and cornerback Simeon Harris all return for a defense that ranked 10th nationally last season in total defense (285.7 yards allowed per game).

Fresno State, which hosts Boise State on Oct. 10, expects to compete for a Pac-12 title this year with Maryland transfer Khristian Martin at quarterback.

San Diego State

Danielson’s other MWC loss came against San Diego State last season, a 17-7 defeat in wet conditions at Snapdragon Stadium. Cutforth started for the injured Madsen and generated just 268 yards of total offense in miserable conditions.

The Aztecs were also an elite defensive unit in 2025, ranking sixth nationally in scoring defense (15.4 points allowed per game) and 11th in total defense (293.7 yards allowed). San Diego State, which finished 9-4 overall last year, returns just three starters on defense but brings back seven starters on offense, including Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year candidate Lucky Sutton at running back.

Oct 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Lucky Sutton (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Aztecs can get better quarterback play in 2026, they will be a threat to knock off Boise State on The Blue on Nov. 21.

Texas State

On paper, the Bobcats should have the top offense in the Pac-12 this season with returning quarterback Brad Jackson and several dangerous weapons.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson threw for 3,224 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions as a redshirt freshman while adding 744 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. Jackson turned down massive NIL money to avoid the transfer portal and return to Texas State.

Wide receivers Chris Dawn Jr. and Beau Sparks both surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark last season and are NFL prospects. The offensive line and defense are major question marks for the Bobcats, but the Jackson-led offense should scare every team in the new Pac-12.

Boise State will host Texas State on Halloween.