Boise State fans just got a new way to watch Pac-12 sports for free

Every Boise State home women’s soccer and volleyball match will be available for free on YouTube this season, the Pac-12 announced in a statement on Monday.

The reborn Pac-12’s final media rights package is a deal with YouTube that will show all home men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball action during the 2026 fall season. Boise State does not compete in men’s soccer.

“This focus on making Pac-12 competition more accessible as well as YouTube’s broad reach provides families, alumni, students and fans a familiar and widely available destination to introduce the league’s programs and watch Pac-12 student-athletes compete,” the conference said in a statement. “Pac-12 Enterprises will support the conference’s fall broadcasts through centralized production capabilities, helping deliver a consistent, high-quality viewing experience for fans on YouTube throughout the season.”

The Pac-12’s YouTube channel can be accessed at youtube.com/pac12.

Monday’s announcement did not include details for winter and spring sports.

The Broncos claimed last year’s Mountain West regular-season women’s soccer championship and finished the year with a 10-3-8 overall record. Boise State will open the 2026 season at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with a home match against Cal State Northridge.

Boise State’s women’s volleyball team is coming off a 20-11 season and will begin play this year at noon on Saturday with the annual Blue and Orange scrimmage at ExtraMile Arena. The team’s first counting match will be on Friday, Aug. 28 against Middle Tennessee at the Bulldog Invitational in North Carolina.

The reborn Pac-12 previously agreed to five-year media rights deals for football and men’s and women’s basketball with CBS, The CW and USA Network. Every Pac-12 home regular-season football game will air on one of CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW or USA Network.

A minimum of three Pac-12 football and men’s basketball regular-season contests will air on CBS’ main channel each year. Main CBS will also air the conference’s football and men’s basketball tournament championship games.

The CW is airing 13 Pac-12 football games, 35 regular-season men’s basketball games, 15 regular-season women’s basketball games and the semifinals and championship round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament each season.

The USA Network deal includes 22 regular-season football games, 50 regular-season men’s basketball games and five to 10 women’s basketball games. The Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament will be on USA Network until the championship game.

The kickoff time for every 2026 Pac-12 home football game was announced in May.

The rebuilt Pac-12 has nine full members: Holdovers Oregon State and Washington State and new members Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State.