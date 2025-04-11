‘There’s no drop-off;’ Retooled Boise State secondary takes form
Boise State’s defense has taken a pair of hits during spring practice with the loss of returning starters Braxton Fely (defensive line) and Andrew Simpson (linebacker) to the transfer portal.
The secondary has remained intact as the Broncos look to replace starting safety Alexander Teubner, nickelback Seyi Oladipo and key reserve Rodney Robinson.
“We like to think that there’s no drop-off,” said senior safety Zion Washington, one of Boise State’s most experienced returnees in the secondary. “That’s what we’ve kind of been harping on since I’ve been here. Next man up; whoever that is is going to be able to do the exact same thing as the guy before.”
Washington and fellow returning safety Ty Benefield are the leaders in Boise State’s defensive backs room.
Benefield led the Broncos in total tackles (82) and interceptions (two) last season as a sophomore. He was an honorable mention all-Mountain West Conference recipient.
“He’s stepped up tremendously,” Washington said of Benefield. “He’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever seen, played with. For him to be able to step into this role is huge for him as well, and he takes it very well. I’m learning from him, I’m sure he’s learning from me.
“It’s up to us. We were the only dudes who were playing that are still in the room right now. Showing the younger dudes and the transfers what it’s really like to be a Bronco and be a (safety) here, that’s what we’re working to do right now.”
Boise State is more experienced at cornerback as A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby are both returning starters. Davon Banks is taking over for Oladipo at nickelback.
McCoy was an all-MWC honorable mention pick in 2023 and tallied 60 total tackles, 13 pass breakups and an interception last season as a fourth-year senior. After considering the NFL Draft, McCoy opted to take advantage of an NCAA waiver granting additional eligibility to former junior college players and return to Boise State for his fifth college season.
“Just being able to maximize my potential all the way, improving in my game in different ways,” McCoy said of his decision to return. “People want to see a little more in my game, so I just feel like coming back and being able to maximize my potential was the best decision for me.”
The Broncos struggled in coverage last season, ranking 106th out of 133 teams nationally by surrendering 241.1 passing yards per game.
McCoy believes Boise State’s secondary will be much improved in 2025.
“I feel like just knowing the defense way better … we’ll be able to make more plays,” he said.