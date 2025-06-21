Thirteen Boise State players included on Phil Steele’s preseason all-Mountain West first team
Phil Steele believes Boise State has the most talent in the Mountain West Conference by a significant margin.
Thirteen of the 29 players listed on Steele’s preseason all-MWC first team will be wearing blue and orange in the fall. The Broncos had seven first team selections on offense, five on defense and long snapper Mason Hutton.
Boise State is coming off a 12-2 season that included a second straight MWC title and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
Steele put junior quarterback Maddux Madsen, freshman running back Sire Gaines, senior receiver Latrell Caples, junior tight end Matt Lauter, senior center Mason Randolph, junior guard Roger Carreon and junior tackle Kage Casey on his all-MWC first team offense. Steele also had Casey on his preseason All-America fourth team.
On the defensive side, Steele had senior defensive tackle Braxton Fely, junior defensive end/edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy and safety Ty Benefield on the first team.
Offensive tackle Hall Schmidt made Steele’s second team while wide receiver Chris Marshall, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, punter Oscar Doyle and kick returner Dylan Riley were all on the third team.
Boise State will open the 2025 season on Aug. 28 at South Florida and return home the following week to take on Eastern Washington (Sept. 5). The Broncos also have non-conference games against Appalachian State (Sept. 27 at Albertsons Stadium) and Notre Dame (Oct. 4 at Notre Dame Stadium).
The Broncos’ MWC home games are against New Mexico (Oct. 11), UNLV (Oct. 18), Fresno State (Nov. 1) and Colorado State (Nov. 22) with road trips to Air Force (Sept. 20), Nevada (Oct. 24), San Diego State (Nov. 15) and Utah State (Nov. 28).
Here is Steele’s preseason all-MWC first team.
Offense
Quarterback: Maddux Madsen, Boise State
Running back: Scottre Humphrey, New Mexico
Running back: Sire Gaines, Boise State
Wide receiver: Nick Cenacle, Hawaii
Wide receiver: Josiah Freeman, Fresno State
Wide receiver: Latrell Caples, Boise State
Tight end: Matt Lauter, Boise State
Center: Mason Randolph, Boise State
Guard: Caden Barnett, Wyoming
Guard: Roger Carreon, Boise State
Tackle: Peseti Lapuaho, San Jose State
Tackle: Kage Casey, Boise State
Defense
Defensive end: Trey White, San Diego State
Defensive end: Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State
Defensive tackle: Braxton Fely, Boise State
Defensive tackle: Gafa Faga, San Jose State
Linebacker: Jordan Pollard, San Jose State
Linebacker: Marco Notarainni, Boise State
Linebacker: Tano Letuli, San Diego State
Linebacker: Jadon Pearson, Fresno State
Cornerback: A’Marion McCoy, Boise State
Cornerback: Chris Johnson, San Diego State
Safety: Ty Benefield, Boise State
Safety: Eric Butler, San Diego State
Special teams
Kicker: Gabriel Plascencia, San Diego State
Punter: Luke Freer, Air Force
Kick returner: Abraham Williams, New Mexico
Punt returner: Kahanu Davis, Utah State
Long snapper: Mason Hutton, Boise State