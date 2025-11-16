What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said after loss to San Diego State
Boise State suffered its second consecutive loss in Mountain West play on Saturday, falling 17-7 to San Diego State at rainy Snapdragon Stadium.
The Broncos (6-4, 4-2) have scored exactly seven points in all four losses this season.
“I’ve got to look at it,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said. “Obviously we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times on some penalties that weren’t pre-snap but were pretty bang-bang and got us behind the chains. We’ve got to be more efficient running the football and then obviously we’ve got to pick our spots throwing the football. But in the situation we were in tonight with the rain and a backup quarterback, we need to be smart, and we missed a couple of those opportunities. We’ve got to find a way to create more points.”
San Diego State (8-2, 5-1) sits alone in first place in the MWC standings after Saturday’s win.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame comments.
On playing conditions, run-heavy attacks
“With those conditions, it’s really hard. Regardless of who’s in, it’s really hard. You’ve got to rely on the run game because there’s just so many variables when the ball is in the air. Wet ball, ball coming out, sack-fumble, just a lot of things that can go sideways. It was a one-score game the majority of the game, so (we were) just trying to lean on our run game. I know they leaned on their run game, and obviously their run game was more efficient than ours.”
On Max Cutforth’s first career start
“Every snap, every day he gets, he’s getting better. And we obviously have to find a way to create even a better plan to create more explosive plays. We knew going in it was going to be limited. We knew going in that this was going to be a slugfest. We just didn’t do our job in all three phases enough. There were a lot of times in the game where we’re doing what we need to do, but there were critical moments in the game where we didn’t. And that’s what pains me as a coach because it’s on me to find a way to get it fixed.”
On rushing defense struggles
“We’ve got to get off the field more on defense. We were getting bled too much, we couldn’t stop the run efficiently like we need to. It wasn’t just an offensive production (issue), it was really all three phases.”