Three takeaways from Boise State’s Mountain West victory over Colorado State
Boise State wrapped up its regular-season home slate on Saturday with a dominant 49-21 Mountain West victory over Colorado State.
The Broncos (7-4, 5-2) close the regular season next week at Utah State on Black Friday.
Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s big win over the Rams (2-9, 1-6).
1. Reinvigorated offense
Coming off three straight offensive performances ranging from middling to futile, Boise State looked like a completely different team on Saturday night.
The Broncos piled up 533 yards of total offense, running for 279 yards and six touchdowns on 52 carries while an unleashed Max Cutforth finished 22 of 34 passing for 239 yards with no turnovers. The running game was balanced between Sire Gaines (22 carries, 149 yards, two TDs), Dylan Riley (14 carries, 72 yards, one TDs) and Malik Sherrod (seven carries, 56 yards, two TDs).
The changes were evident from the opening drive as Boise State marched 79 yards on 14 plays, seizing a 7-0 lead on a Gaines three-yard touchdown. The drive included five throws from Cutforth, who was making his second career start at quarterback with Maddux Madsen sidelined.
The Broncos later had a 10-play, 98-yard touchdown drive and a 12-play, 81-yard march that resulted in a 27-yard Colton Boomer field goal. A Riley two-yard TD run made it a 24-7 game late in the second quarter, and Boomer added a 32-yard field goal for a 27-7 halftime advantage.
The offensive explosion came out of nowhere for the Broncos, who hadn’t looked dangerous on offense since tagging UNLV for 56 points on Oct. 18.
Boise State followed up a mediocre 309-yard effort at Nevada with back-to-back seven-point outings in losses to Fresno State and San Diego State.
Cutforth took over for Madsen on the third drive of the Fresno State game and finished with 106 yards passing. He was 12 of 18 passing for 104 yards against San Diego State.
But Cutforth — and the entire Boise State offense — had a different look against the Rams, which is an excellent sign moving forward.
2. Swarming defense
After failing to create a turnover during their two-game skid, the Broncos had four takeaways against the Rams.
Jeremiah Earby had two of his own in the second quarter, intercepting Darius Curry at the Boise State 10 and recovering a fumble near midfield that was forced by Jaden Mickey. Earby added another interception in the fourth quarter.
Zion Washington had a diving interception — the first of his career — on a screen pass in the third quarter.
The Broncos limited the Rams to 39 yards rushing on 17 carries (2.3 yards per attempt). It was a dominant performance by a Boise State defensive front that has regularly struggled to stop the run this season.
3. Self-inflicted negatives
Despite the strong overall performance, the Broncos still have plenty of things to clean up.
Boise State had nine penalties for 95 yards, including four defensive penalties that went for first downs in the opening half. The Broncos once again nearly had more penalty yardage (60) than yards allowed (79) in the first half.
Cutforth easily could’ve had around 300 yards passing if not for two huge drops by Cam Bates and another by Latrell Caples.
The Broncos also fell asleep on a fourth-quarter onside kick as Colorado State scored 14 points in about a minute and a half to briefly make things interesting at 34-21. Boise State put the game away with two late touchdowns.