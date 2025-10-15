Top teams in Week 8 Mountain West football power rankings set to battle
The Mountain West’s top two teams will be on the same field this week at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State (4-2, 2-0) will look to extend its home winning streak to 16 games against undefeated UNLV (6-0, 2-0).
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. UNLV
Last result: 51-48 home victory over Air Force
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 6-0, 2-0
Analysis: As the lone undefeated team in the MWC, UNLV hangs on to the top spot in the power rankings … for now.
Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)
2. Boise State
Last result: 41-25 home victory over New Mexico
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 4-2, 2-0
Analysis: The Broncos’ defense has dominated at Albertsons Stadium this season, holding opponents to an average of 17.7 points and 236 total yards in three victories.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)
3. San Diego State
Last result: 44-10 road victory over Nevada
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 5-1, 2-0
Analysis: San Diego State’s offense continued to roll last week in a blowout win over the Wolf Pack.
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 25 at Fresno State, TBD (FS1)
4. Fresno State
Last result: 49-21 road loss to Colorado State
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 5-2, 2-1
Analysis: Fresno State played its worst game of the season in all phases at Colorado State, but the Bulldogs get a bye week to regroup.
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. San Diego State, TBD (FS1)
5. Hawaii
Last result: 44-26 home win over Utah State
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 5-2, 2-1
Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors are the surprise of the MWC this season behind star freshman quarterback Micah Alejado.
Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
6. Utah State
Last result: 44-26 road loss to Hawaii
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 3-3, 1-1
Analysis: The Aggies return home this week where they are a perfect 3-0 on the season.
Up next: Friday vs. San Jose State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
7. New Mexico
Last result: 41-25 road loss to Boise State
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 3-3, 0-2
Analysis: The Lobos put up a strong fight through three quarters at Boise State before the dam broke.
Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)
8. Wyoming
Last result: 35-28 home win over San Jose State
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 3-3, 1-1
Analysis: The Cowboys stormed back in the fourth quarter to take down San Jose State at home.
Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
9. San Jose State
Last result: 35-28 road loss to Wyoming
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 2-4, 1-1
Analysis: Just when it looked like the Spartans may have turned the corner, they suffer a catastrophic loss at Wyoming.
Up next: Friday at Utah State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
10. Colorado State
Last result: 49-21 home victory over Fresno State
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 2-4, 1-1
Analysis: Will last week’s rout of Fresno State provide a spark for the Rams and embattled head coach Jay Norvell?
Up next: Saturday vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
11. Air Force
Last result: 51-48 road loss to UNLV
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 1-5, 0-4
Analysis: The Falcons rank 10th nationally in total offense at 490.3 yards per game but are dead last in total defense at 496.7 yards allowed.
Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports)
12. Nevada
Last result: 44-10 home loss to San Diego State
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 1-5, 0-2
Analysis: Nevada followed up a strong showing against Fresno State with a non-competitive effort against the Aztecs.
Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)