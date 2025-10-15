Boise State Broncos ON SI

Top teams in Week 8 Mountain West football power rankings set to battle

Boise State hosts UNLV on Saturday

Bob Lundeberg

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas.
The Mountain West’s top two teams will be on the same field this week at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State (4-2, 2-0) will look to extend its home winning streak to 16 games against undefeated UNLV (6-0, 2-0). 

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings. 

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. UNLV

Last result: 51-48 home victory over Air Force 

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 6-0, 2-0

Analysis: As the lone undefeated team in the MWC, UNLV hangs on to the top spot in the power rankings … for now. 

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

2. Boise State

Last result: 41-25 home victory over New Mexico

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 4-2, 2-0

Analysis: The Broncos’ defense has dominated at Albertsons Stadium this season, holding opponents to an average of 17.7 points and 236 total yards in three victories. 

Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

3. San Diego State

Last result: 44-10 road victory over Nevada 

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 5-1, 2-0

Analysis: San Diego State’s offense continued to roll last week in a blowout win over the Wolf Pack. 

Up next: Saturday, Oct. 25 at Fresno State, TBD (FS1)

4. Fresno State

Last result: 49-21 road loss to Colorado State

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 5-2, 2-1

Analysis: Fresno State played its worst game of the season in all phases at Colorado State, but the Bulldogs get a bye week to regroup. 

Up next: Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. San Diego State, TBD (FS1)

5. Hawaii

Last result: 44-26 home win over Utah State

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 5-2, 2-1

Analysis: The Rainbow Warriors are the surprise of the MWC this season behind star freshman quarterback Micah Alejado. 

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

6. Utah State

Last result: 44-26 road loss to Hawaii

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 3-3, 1-1

Analysis: The Aggies return home this week where they are a perfect 3-0 on the season. 

Up next: Friday vs. San Jose State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

7. New Mexico 

Last result: 41-25 road loss to Boise State

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 3-3, 0-2

Analysis: The Lobos put up a strong fight through three quarters at Boise State before the dam broke. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)

8. Wyoming

Last result: 35-28 home win over San Jose State

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 3-3, 1-1

Analysis: The Cowboys stormed back in the fourth quarter to take down San Jose State at home. 

Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

9. San Jose State

Last result: 35-28 road loss to Wyoming

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 2-4, 1-1

Analysis: Just when it looked like the Spartans may have turned the corner, they suffer a catastrophic loss at Wyoming. 

Up next: Friday at Utah State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

10. Colorado State

Last result: 49-21 home victory over Fresno State

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 2-4, 1-1

Analysis: Will last week’s rout of Fresno State provide a spark for the Rams and embattled head coach Jay Norvell?

Up next: Saturday vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

11. Air Force 

Last result: 51-48 road loss to UNLV

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 1-5, 0-4

Analysis: The Falcons rank 10th nationally in total offense at 490.3 yards per game but are dead last in total defense at 496.7 yards allowed. 

Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports)

12. Nevada

Last result: 44-10 home loss to San Diego State 

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 1-5, 0-2

Analysis: Nevada followed up a strong showing against Fresno State with a non-competitive effort against the Aztecs. 

Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 7:45 p.m. (FS1)

