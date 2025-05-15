Transfer portal defensive back could contribute immediately for Boise State
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State has been active in the transfer portal with 15 additions since the Fiesta Bowl.
Several of the portal newcomers are expected to make a big impact for the Broncos in 2025.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting the team’s top five transfer portal additions of the offseason.
To kick things off, we will start with a former prep star who could earn a starting spot in the defensive backfield: Notre Dame transfer Jaden Mickey.
Jaden Mickey, junior, defensive back
Boise State did many things well during the 2024 season, but the Broncos regularly struggled to keep up with opposing receivers in the secondary.
Despite leading the country with 55 sacks, the Boise State defense surrendered 241.1 passing yards per game, ranking 106th out of 133 teams nationally.
To help fix the problem, head coach Spencer Danielson brought in three transfer portal defensive backs, including highly-touted prep prospect Jaden Mickey.
A four-star recruit coming out of Southern California’s Corona Centennial High School, Mickey signed with Notre Dame over offers from Georgia, Oregon, USC, Utah and numerous others. He was rated the nation’s No. 214 overall prospect and No. 28 cornerback by 247Sports.
In three seasons with the Irish, Mickey recorded 41 total tackles, three pass breakups and one interception, which he returned 43 yards for a touchdown. Mickey played in three games last fall for Notre Dame before deciding to redshirt and enter the transfer portal.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Mickey took an unusual path in the portal to end up with the Broncos.
After entering the transfer portal, Mickey initially signed with Cal last December but was granted his release. Mickey then signed with the Broncos, who will be looking to three-peat as Mountain West Conference champions next season.
247Sports has Mickey rated as a three-star transfer and the No. 549 overall player in the portal (No. 71 cornerback nationally).
The Broncos do return starting cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby, but the experienced Mickey will likely fight for playing time in the secondary. Boise State often deployed a dime package with six defensive backs last season, which creates even more opportunities for Mickey to carve a role with the Broncos.
Mickey did not join the Broncos for spring practice, but he is talented enough to be a key member of Boise State’s secondary during the 2025 season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.