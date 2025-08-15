Transfers fighting for playing time in Boise State secondary
Running back Malik Sherrod isn’t the only transfer portal addition who is making waves for Boise State during fall camp.
Nickelback Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame transfer) and safety Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington) are both pushing for playing time in a crowded Broncos secondary.
“I’m really proud of Derek and Jaden,” head coach Spencer Danielson said earlier this week. “The big thing for them is just continuing to put it on film. Through the first week to Scrimmage 1, they did a really good job. These last couple practices, they’ve done a good job. Now they’ve got to continue to elevate themselves to earn the right to be in the rotation.”
Mickey, a former four-star prep prospect coming out of Southern California’s Corona Centennial High School, spent three seasons with Notre Dame, recording 41 total tackles, three pass breakups and one interception. He played in three games for the Irish last fall before opting to redshirt and enter the transfer portal.
Boise State plays at Notre Dame on Oct. 4.
Ganter Jr. starred at safety for Eastern Washington last season, leading the team with 95 total tackles (3.5 for loss). He also tallied four pass breakups and a sack en route to FCS Football Central Freshman All-America honors.
Ganter Jr. ranked 52nd in FCS at 7.9 tackles per game and was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award (top freshman in FCS). The playmaker finished eighth in the Jerry Rice Award voting.
The two transfer portal additions are fighting for roles alongside returning starters Jeremiah Earby (cornerback), A’Marion McCoy (cornerback), Ty Benefield (safety) and Zion Washington (safety). Davon Banks, another experienced player, is competing with Mickey to start at nickelback.
“Jaden Mickey and Derek Ganter, they’re going to play,” Danielson said. “Zion, Davon Banks, everybody else in our back end is competing to make sure they can do the same. When you’ve got really good competition at spots, it raises the talent level of your team. Especially in the defensive backfield, we’ve got a really good group of returners. Now, there are a lot of things from last season defensive backs-wise that we have to grow in, and it’s really cool to see us do that.
“If it’s pushing to start, if it’s rotating in on a couple of series each quarter, we’re still working through that. But (Mickey and Ganter Jr.) have done a great job not only on defense, but on special teams.”