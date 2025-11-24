Two Boise State players earn Mountain West weekly awards
Boise State’s offense and defense turned in bounce-back performances last week against Colorado State, and two Broncos received recognition for their efforts.
Senior cornerback Jeremiah Earby was voted Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week while running back Sire Gaines earned MWC Freshman of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday. It’s the second time this season that each player has received those awards.
Earby was responsible for three of the Broncos’ four takeaways in the 49-21 victory over Colorado State, tallying two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He is the first player in FBS this season to record two picks with a fumble recovery in the same game.
Earby also had three total tackles and two pass breakups.
“He’s a warrior,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Earby after the game. “There have been moments in his career where he’s taken some flack, maybe some plays he’s given up. You talk about the senior year he’s put up, I mean he’s had multiple picks, has been one of our best defensive backs all season long. And he deserves it.
“He hasn’t missed a practice all season, either. He’s been beat up, banged up, but he finds a way. He loves this team, and I love that young man.”
Earby also earned MWC Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording four total tackles and two interceptions in a 24-3 victory over Nevada.
For the season, Earby is tied for 10th nationally with four interceptions.
Gaines ran for a career-high 149 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns against Colorado State. His 161 yards from scrimmage were also a career-best.
Back in September, Gaines won MWC Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Eastern Washington. Gaines had 98 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries in the victory over the Eagles.
Two other Broncos have received MWC weekly awards this year.
Running back Dylan Riley has earned a pair of MWC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Riley was voted Player of the Week after running for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against UNLV. He averaged 13.4 yards per attempt, the fourth-highest single-game mark in program history.
The sophomore running back was also voted Player of the Week after compiling 255 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in a road win over Air Force. Riley had 19 carries for 171 yards and a career-high four touchdowns while also catching two passes for 84 yards, including a 75-yard screen pass TD.
Sophomore linebacker Boen Phelps earned MWC Defensive Player of the Week honors for a six-tackle performance with a pick-six against Appalachian State.