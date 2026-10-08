Two Boise State starters ruled out ahead of Fresno State game

Boise State (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will be without at least two offensive starters for Saturday’s rivalry matchup with Fresno State (4-1, 1-0).

Starting wide receiver Cam Bates and left guard Carson Rasmussen will both be out for the second straight week, Boise State revealed in its Wednesday evening player availability report.

Three reserves—wide receiver Darren Morris, defensive lineman Jaden Williams and linebacker Logan Brantley—were also listed as out with star receiver Rasean Jones, rotation defensive lineman Deuce Alailefaleula and backup linebacker Sam Brooks being listed as questionable.

Notably, running backs Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines were not listed on the injury report.

Riley, the nation’s leading rusher with 108 carries for 685 yards and five touchdowns, limped off the field in the fourth quarter of last week’s 38-17 home victory over Utah State.

Gaines missed the last two games due to a wrist injury but has been able to practice. In three appearances this season, Gaines has 45 carries for 234 yards and three total touchdowns.

Back on Monday, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said he was “in a positive mindset” about Riley and Gaines being able to play against Fresno State.

Jones left the Utah State game following a helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter. The true freshman is the Broncos’ leading receiver with 23 catches for 359 yards and two total touchdowns.

Bates has played a supporting role next to Jones with eight catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also returned a punt 72 yards to the end zone against Memphis.

Rasmussen started the first four games for the Broncos at left guard before suffering an undisclosed injury against Western Michigan. Jason Steele started at left guard in place of Rasmussen during the Utah State game.

Six Fresno State players will miss Saturday’s game: linebacker Niko Baumgartner, wide receiver Harold Duvall, offensive lineman Gino Quinones, linebacker Logan Studt, defensive back Ryan Wilson and defensive lineman Noah Yeh.

Fresno State will be going for its fourth straight victory over archrival Boise State on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium. The Bulldogs picked up a dominant 30-7 victory at Albertsons Stadium last season.

Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time. The game will air live nationally on The CW.

As of Thursday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Boise State as a 6.5-point favorite over Fresno State. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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