Why Boise State’s rivalry matchup with Fresno State could be its biggest test yet

Two of the Pac-12’s top defensive units will be on display during Saturday’s rivalry game between No. 23 Boise State and Fresno State at Valley Children’s Stadium.

The Bulldogs lead the Pac-12 in scoring defense (16.4 points per game) and total defense (358.8) while the Broncos rank second (20.6) and third (372.6) in the respective categories.

Here is a complete look at Boise State (4-1, 1-0) and Fresno State (4-1, 1-0) by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 34.4 (50th nationally, fourth Pac-12)

Fresno State 27.8 (76th, fifth)

Rushing offense

Boise State 226.6 (20th, second)

Fresno State 153.8 (77th, fourth)

Passing offense

Boise State 211.6 (86th, fifth)

Fresno State 213.4 (85th, fourth)

Total offense

Boise State 438.2 (42nd, fourth)

Fresno State 367.2 (93rd, fifth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 52.9 percent (ninth, second)

Fresno State 35.9 percent (98th, sixth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 85.7 percent (71st, second)

Fresno State 76.2 percent (118th, fifth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 20.6 (50th, second)

Fresno State 16.4 (27th, first)

Rushing defense

Boise State 114.4 (40th, first)

Fresno State 143.3 (74th, third)

Passing defense

Boise State 258.2 (119th, fifth)

Fresno State 215.4 (80th, third)

Total defense

Boise State 372.6 (87th, third)

Fresno State 358.8 (74th, first)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.4 (45th, third)

Fresno State 2.8 (22nd, second)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 6.6 (30th, first)

Fresno State 5.4 (61st, second)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 25 percent (sixth, first)

Fresno State 33.3 percent (40th, second)

Red zone defense

Boise State 71.4 percent (18th, second)

Fresno State 80 percent (48th, fifth)

Net punting

Boise State 42.87 (29th, first)

Fresno State 40.57 (53rd, second)

Punt return average

Boise State 14.2 (33rd, third)

Fresno State 9.78 (65th, fifth)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 15 (122nd, sixth)

Fresno State 14 (127th, eighth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.6 (36th, third)

Fresno State +1.6 (fourth, first)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 87 of 132 (66 percent), 1,058 yards, 11 touchdowns, zero interceptions

Jayden Mandal, Fresno State: 91 of 137 (66 percent), 1,034 yards, six touchdown, one interception

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 108 carries, 685 yards, five touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 45 carries, 234 yards, two touchdowns

Rayshon Luke, Fresno State: 42 carries, 286 yards, one touchdown

Bryson Donelson, Fresno State: 48 carries, 206 yards, four touchdowns

Leading receivers

Rasean Jones, Boise State: 23 receptions, 359 yards, one touchdown

Matt Wagner, Boise State: 17 receptions, 196 yards, four touchdowns

Akeem Wright, Boise State: Nine receptions, 166 yards, one touchdown

Josiah Freeman, Fresno State: 25 receptions, 322 yards, two touchdowns

Ezekiel Avit, Fresno State: 13 receptions, 234 yards, two touchdowns

Jahlil McClain, Fresno State: 12 receptions, 135 yards, one touchdown

Leading defenders

Travis Anderson, Boise State: 24 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup

Boen Phelps, Boise State: 29 total tackles, one sack, one pass breakup

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 11 total tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup

K’vion Thunderbird, Fresno State: 39 total tackles, one sack, one pass breakup

Simeon Harris, Fresno State: 25 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup

Dylan Hampsten, Fresno State: 16 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery