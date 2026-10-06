Why Boise State’s rivalry matchup with Fresno State could be its biggest test yet
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Two of the Pac-12’s top defensive units will be on display during Saturday’s rivalry game between No. 23 Boise State and Fresno State at Valley Children’s Stadium.
The Bulldogs lead the Pac-12 in scoring defense (16.4 points per game) and total defense (358.8) while the Broncos rank second (20.6) and third (372.6) in the respective categories.
Here is a complete look at Boise State (4-1, 1-0) and Fresno State (4-1, 1-0) by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 34.4 (50th nationally, fourth Pac-12)
Fresno State 27.8 (76th, fifth)
Rushing offense
Boise State 226.6 (20th, second)
Fresno State 153.8 (77th, fourth)
Passing offense
Boise State 211.6 (86th, fifth)
Fresno State 213.4 (85th, fourth)
Total offense
Boise State 438.2 (42nd, fourth)
Fresno State 367.2 (93rd, fifth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 52.9 percent (ninth, second)
Fresno State 35.9 percent (98th, sixth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 85.7 percent (71st, second)
Fresno State 76.2 percent (118th, fifth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 20.6 (50th, second)
Fresno State 16.4 (27th, first)
Rushing defense
Boise State 114.4 (40th, first)
Fresno State 143.3 (74th, third)
Passing defense
Boise State 258.2 (119th, fifth)
Fresno State 215.4 (80th, third)
Total defense
Boise State 372.6 (87th, third)
Fresno State 358.8 (74th, first)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.4 (45th, third)
Fresno State 2.8 (22nd, second)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 6.6 (30th, first)
Fresno State 5.4 (61st, second)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 25 percent (sixth, first)
Fresno State 33.3 percent (40th, second)
Red zone defense
Boise State 71.4 percent (18th, second)
Fresno State 80 percent (48th, fifth)
Net punting
Boise State 42.87 (29th, first)
Fresno State 40.57 (53rd, second)
Punt return average
Boise State 14.2 (33rd, third)
Fresno State 9.78 (65th, fifth)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 15 (122nd, sixth)
Fresno State 14 (127th, eighth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.6 (36th, third)
Fresno State +1.6 (fourth, first)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 87 of 132 (66 percent), 1,058 yards, 11 touchdowns, zero interceptions
Jayden Mandal, Fresno State: 91 of 137 (66 percent), 1,034 yards, six touchdown, one interception
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 108 carries, 685 yards, five touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 45 carries, 234 yards, two touchdowns
Rayshon Luke, Fresno State: 42 carries, 286 yards, one touchdown
Bryson Donelson, Fresno State: 48 carries, 206 yards, four touchdowns
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: 23 receptions, 359 yards, one touchdown
Matt Wagner, Boise State: 17 receptions, 196 yards, four touchdowns
Akeem Wright, Boise State: Nine receptions, 166 yards, one touchdown
Josiah Freeman, Fresno State: 25 receptions, 322 yards, two touchdowns
Ezekiel Avit, Fresno State: 13 receptions, 234 yards, two touchdowns
Jahlil McClain, Fresno State: 12 receptions, 135 yards, one touchdown
Leading defenders
Travis Anderson, Boise State: 24 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup
Boen Phelps, Boise State: 29 total tackles, one sack, one pass breakup
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 11 total tackles, two sacks, one pass breakup
K’vion Thunderbird, Fresno State: 39 total tackles, one sack, one pass breakup
Simeon Harris, Fresno State: 25 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup
Dylan Hampsten, Fresno State: 16 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob