Updated point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State
After holding firm all week, the betting line for Saturday’s showdown between Mountain West co-leaders Boise State and San Diego State ticked toward the Broncos.
As of early Friday afternoon, San Diego State (7-2, 4-1) is now a 1.5-point home favorite over Boise State (6-3, 4-1). The Aztecs opened as a 2.5-point favorite at Snapdragon Stadium.
San Diego State is down to a -120 favorite on the moneyline while Boise State is +102. The over/under remains at 41.5 points.
Kickoff between the Broncos and Aztecs is slated for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday. The game will air live on CBS Sports Network.
Boise State will be without three offensive starters for Saturday’s game: quarterback Maddux Madsen, leading receiver Chris Marshall and left guard Jason Steele.
Madsen, the 2025 MWC preseason Player of the Year, has thrown for 1,994 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season. Marshall has 24 catches for 467 yards and two TDs.
Former walk-on Max Cutforth, a redshirt sophomore, will make his first career start at quarterback for the Broncos.
“I’m streamline focused on our process and the focus of our players to do their job and do it to the absolute best of their ability, no different with Max Cutforth,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “Was a walk-on, battled. I just need Max to be his best. I don’t need Max to be anybody but himself. I want him to be him. This isn’t a ‘I need to become somebody. This is my one shot to show.’ No. Be you. Go play football.”
Cutforth and the Broncos will be tested against a San Diego State defense that leads the MWC in scoring defense (13.1 points per game, fifth nationally) and total defense (261.8 yards per game, sixth nationally).
Wet conditions are expected for the game as an atmospheric river is set to hit Southern California on Friday. The San Diego area could receive up to two inches of rain between Friday night and Sunday morning.
Snapdragon Stadium has a natural grass playing surface. The Broncos have not played on grass since a Week 1 loss at South Florida.
Boise State vs. San Diego State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: San Diego State -1.5
Moneyline: San Diego State -120, Boise State +102
Over/under: 41.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 5-2-2, San Diego State 7-2
Game time: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 15
Location: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.