Updated point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Washington in LA Bowl

The point spread for Saturday’s LA Bowl matchup between Boise State and Washington hasn’t budged over the course of the week.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, the Huskies (8-4) remain a 9.5-point favorite over the Broncos (9-4) in Saturday’s Big Ten vs. Mountain West matchup at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. Mountain time in Southern California.

The moneyline has shifted in Boise State’s direction.

As of Friday morning, the Broncos are +270 on the moneyline. Earlier this week, Boise State was +275 on the moneyline.

Washington’s moneyline has moved from -345 to -335.

Bettors are anticipating some offensive action as the over/under has jumped a full point from 51.5 to 52.5.

The SportsLine model favors the over in Saturday’s game.

“Washington’s offense picked up late in the season as the Huskies cleared 40 points in three of their final five games,” CBS Sports’ Daniel Lewis wrote of the SportsLine model. “Those three games also went over the total. In total, Washington finished fifth in the Big Ten with an average of 33.8 points per game.

“Boise State, meanwhile, finished third in the Mountain West in scoring offense with 31.4 points per game. Weather won’t be a factor in the dome, and both sides are expected to have a majority of their top offensive pieces such as Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen. SportsLine’s model is projecting 55 combined points as the over hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.”

Both teams are expected to have all healthy starters in the lineup for Saturday’s matchup.

Williams Jr., an honorable mention all-Big Ten recipient, has completed 231 of 330 passes for 2,850 yards and 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions this season while running for 595 yards and six scores.

Madsen missed Boise State’s final three games of the regular season but returned for the MWC championship game, throwing for 289 yards with four total touchdowns in a victory over UNLV.

On the season, Madsen has completed 169 of 286 passes for 2,283 yards with 18 TDs and seven interceptions.

Boise State vs. Washington betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Washington -9.5

Moneyline: Washington -335, Boise State +270

Over/under: 52.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 7-4-2, Washington 6-6

Game time: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 13

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California

TV channel: ABC

