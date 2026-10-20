Washington State’s Kirby Moore calls matchup with alma mater Boise State a ‘tremendous opportunity'

Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup between No. 21 Boise State and Washington State will be a trip down memory lane for first-year Cougars head coach Kirby Moore.

Moore, the younger brother of legendary Broncos quarterback and current New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, played wide receiver at Boise State from 2009-13. Kirby Moore coached against the Broncos from 2017-22 while at Fresno State and will face his alma mater again this weekend.

“It’s a great program, had a lot of great memories there,” Moore said in Monday’s press conference. The Cougars (1-6, 0-3) will host Boise State (5-1, 2-0) at 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.

“Where I got into coaching was probably the coaches I was able to be around and the players and teams and everything that came with that.”

Moore called Saturday’s game a “tremendous opportunity” to take on a Boise State offense that leads the nation in time of possession at 36 minutes, 8 seconds per game. Washington State ranks 97th at 28:47.

“They do a really good job possessing the ball,” Moore said. “Two running backs … quarterback (Maddux Madsen has) played a ton of football, does a great job taking care of the ball, finding the open receivers, extending plays.

“Defensively, they’re really aggressive and with that, they’ve gotten people off the field, and then they possess the ball … so they play very complementary. … They’re very aggressive. I think their players, there’s not a lot of gray area. Their players know what they’re doing, they’re playing fast and they let their talent take over.”

Boise State’s Dylan Riley is the fourth-leading rusher in FBS with 127 carries for 835 yards and six touchdowns. The third-year junior also has 11 catches for 120 yards and another TD.

Sire Gaines provides a different look with 65 carries for 354 yards and four total touchdowns.

The Broncos average 234.5 yards per game on the ground, ranking first in the Pac-12 and ninth nationally.

“They’ve got a really good front,” Moore said. “They have good scheme, they’ve got good backs. They put the ball on the corner, and a lot of times the back makes the corner miss, whether it’s a move or he breaks a tackle. And both those guys … do a really good job with the ball in their hands.”

Moore said he has a great relationship with Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson.

“He’s been very supportive of a lot of alumni,” Moore said. “When I was at Missouri in ’24, went to Boise for a spring break and went by and watched practice and sat in on some meetings there. He’s got a really good culture and a really good thing going there.”