‘We got beat in all three phases;’ What Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after South Florida loss
No. 25 Boise State was out-classed by South Florida on offense, defense and special teams at Raymond James Stadium.
The Bulls closed Thursday’s 2025 season opener with 34 unanswered points in a 34-7 drubbing of College Football Playoff hopeful Boise State.
“You look at this game — and there’s going to be some good — but we got beat in all three phases,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame radio interview. “I told our team that I’m not running from that, that happened. Offensively, defensively and special teams, we got beat.”
The Broncos (0-1) will look to bounce back next Friday against Eastern Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s radio interview.
On long road trip to open 2025 season
“Traveling and the environment and all that, yes it’s a challenge, but we got beat tonight because we didn’t play our best. That happened. We didn’t execute in critical situations. I could look at a couple plays in this game from either turnovers, to penalties, to a fake punt. That has nothing to do with the weather; that’s on us for not executing. That’s on me for not getting us ready for it.
“Would I have rather played this game on The Blue? Absolutely. But we have to find a way to win this game, and it had nothing to do with the travel and the environment. It had everything to do with us not executing.”
On back-breaking mistakes
“We just didn’t execute well in the critical moments. The critical moments are a third-and-long, we get a sack and we throw the quarterback on the ground. Can’t happen. Those are critical moments that are a lack of discipline. And I can go back and forth to either a penalty, a misalignment, to us not executing, to failing to win a one-on-one. Across the board, there’s critical moments that we just didn’t win. And that’s on me as a coach to look and see why.
“I’m really proud of how our team prepped. I’m really proud of how our staff prepped. We had everything we needed going into this game … we have to find a way to win this game.”
On disappointing showing
“I know we’re way better than we played and I know we had every opportunity in this game to win it, but (South Florida) did. We get judged on what happens 12 nights a year. And tonight, we didn’t play well enough. That’s on me. I know we’ve got a phenomenal staff, a phenomenal group of players, and we’re going to learn and grow from this.”