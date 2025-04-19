‘We’re in a good place right now;’ What Spencer Danielson said after Boise State’s spring game
Boise State held its annual spring game on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Using a modified scoring system, the Boise State offense scored five total touchdowns and secured a 45-27 victory over the defense.
“We just had 15 opportunities to improve, and I think we’re in a good place right now,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said. “We are not ready for Game 1, nor is anybody in the county. So how we handle the next three months prior to fall camp is going to be huge.”
Dylan Riley ran for two touchdowns and Malik Sherrod added a 65-yard score on the ground to pace Boise State’s offense.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference.
On spring transfer portal window, potential for more losses
“Obviously, college football is in an interesting place. We’ve had some guys leave. You’re always focused on the focus of your team, too, as you go through some of these things. But we’re doubling down on the guys that we have here, and we’ve got a great group here.
“Yes, just like anything, we’re going through a lot of conversations, but I feel really good about the group we have. Could that change in a day, could it not? I don’t live in that space. I trust the Lord and I trust how we love on these kids and making sure they know daily that ‘This is the best place for me.’”
On Boise State’s running game post-Ashton Jeanty
“That’s a huge part of what we do offensively. I had questions asked to me, ‘With Ashton not here, does that mean you guys are going to be drastically different?’ We won’t be. Obviously, our offense, our defense and our special teams are going to be directly correlated to the players we have, but we are going to run the football. I believe in that as an offense, I believe in that as a team.
“We want to be 50-50 balance this year, run to pass. And I’m proud of our guys stepping up.”
On big-play threats at running back
“We need to be an explosive offense. On the flip side defensively, the goal is to eliminate explosive plays. Offensively, we have to create explosives. And when you have the weapons we have — especially in the running back room — we’re going to find a way to make it happen. We’re going to have packages this year where we put two running backs in the game. That’s happening because we have explosive players in our backfield.”
On new-look defensive front
“I think we took strides with our D tackles. Dion Washington and David Latu, as new players, played a lot, and they’re going to be able to play a lot. I think Michael Madrie and Lopez Sanusi are going to be guys that have been here and are playing now at a higher level.”