Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos lose third defensive lineman to portal during spring cycle
As spring practice concludes this weekend, Boise State is up to three transfer portal losses on its defensive front.
Sophomore edge rusher Joseph Marsh is the latest Bronco to enter the transfer portal. Marsh redshirted last year after spending the 2023 season with College of the Canyons.
The Broncos have also lost starting defensive tackle Braxton Fely and reserve defensive end Tyler Wegis during the spring portal window. Fellow linemen Demanuel Brown Jr. (now at New Mexico State) and Nick Hawthorne (UMass) entered the portal in December.
Marsh attended Southern California power Oaks Christian High School before enrolling at College of the Canyons. He received first-team all-Northern League honors during his lone junior college lone season, recording 36 total tackles (15.5 for loss), seven sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Marsh was rated the nation’s No. 28 overall JUCO prospect when he enrolled at Boise State in January 2024. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Florida Atlantic, Houston, Utah State and numerous others.
Marsh will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Earlier this week, head coach Spencer Danielson said the Broncos will be looking to add more pieces to their defensive front before fall camp begins.
“We’re going to be actively recruiting a defensive tackle in the portal window,” Danielson said. “But we’ve got a really good group. Obviously, a group that has not played a lot for us. Either guys that have been younger, guys that we’ve brought in this semester, and they are starting to grow and develop a lot. They’re playing much better, they’re playing together.”
The spring transfer portal window closes on April 25.
Here is a complete list of Boise State’s 18 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis
Here are Boise State’s 11 portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)