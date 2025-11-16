Week 12 Mountain West football roundup
San Diego State seized control of the Mountain West race on Saturday with a defensive 17-7 victory over Boise State at rainy Snapdragon Stadium.
With two regular-season games remaining, the Aztecs (8-2, 5-1) are a full game clear of Boise State (6-4, 4-2), Fresno State (7-3, 4-2), Hawaii (7-3, 4-2), New Mexico (7-3, 4-2) and UNLV (8-2, 4-2) in the MWC standings.
“I’m really proud of the discipline in a game like that where there’s really a lot of emotion,” San Diego State second-year head coach Sean Lewis said. “Our guys played with passion. They played with emotion. But they did not get emotional.”
The Aztecs haven’t won the MWC since capturing back-to-back titles in 2015-16 under Rocky Long. Boise State has won the last two MWC championships.
In miserable conditions at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State piled up 277 rushing yards on 46 carries while Boise State ran the ball 41 times for 164 yards.
“The ability to limit their run game, our ability to lean on the run game on a night where, obviously, the good Lord thought it would be a good idea to rain the majority of the night, that was a lot of fun,” Lewis said. “I really appreciate the fans who came out and braved the elements and did a great job bringing some awesome energy and awesome environment for our guys to feed off.”
San Diego State can clinch a MWC title game berth with victories over San Jose State (3-7, 2-4) and New Mexico to close the regular season.
The Lobos held on late against Colorado State (2-8, 1-5) to secure a 20-17 home victory.
New Mexico lost four fumbles in the game but was able to create four takeaways of its own on defense.
Fresno State scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from Wyoming (4-6, 2-4), 24-3, in rainy conditions at Valley Children’s Stadium.
“That was a good win,” Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz said. “A little bit of a unique game, especially with Mother Nature trying to be involved early in the game. Probably wetter than I anticipated.
“We sputtered here and there … but stacking a couple of first downs, punting, backing up our opponent, that’s good football. We’re playing that patient game and making people have to beat us in all three phases.”
UNLV needed double overtime to get by Utah State (5-5, 3-3) at home, 29-26.
Nevada (2-8, 1-5) got off the schneid with an impressive 55-10 win over reeling San Jose State.
Air Force (3-7, 2-4) suffered a 26-16 non-conference road loss to UConn.