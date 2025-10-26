Week 9 Mountain West football roundup
San Diego State is beginning to look like a true Mountain West title contender.
The Aztecs (6-1, 3-0) recorded their third shutout of the 2025 season on Saturday, a 23-0 road victory over Fresno State (5-3, 2-2). San Diego State ran for 208 yards and limited the Bulldogs to 227 total yards while intercepting quarterback Carson Conklin twice.
“Really, really proud of our team, really proud of the effort,” Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis said after the win. “It’s a great job by the staff. Obviously it wasn’t clean by any stretch of the imagination, but rivalry games are always that way. The weather stormed, and we responded. Took 1,000 steps in this journey, and the guys did it in a big-time way.”
San Diego State ranks second nationally behind Ohio State in scoring defense at 10.4 points allowed per game.
The Aztecs have a favorable remaining schedule, highlighted by a Nov. 15 home matchup with Boise State (6-2, 4-0). San Diego State does travel to Hawaii (6-2, 3-1) on Nov. 8 but misses UNLV (6-2, 2-1).
New Mexico (5-3, 2-2) also made a statement on Saturday with an impressive 33-14 home victory over Utah State (4-4, 2-2).
The Lobos have won back-to-back games after opening MWC play with consecutive losses to San Jose State (2-5, 1-2) and Boise State.
“I thought it was a really good win,” New Mexico head coach Jason Eck said. “All three phases did a lot of good things in the game. I have a lot of respect for (Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes), so to sack him three times and pick him off — he only had two interceptions all year — I thought was outstanding.”
The Lobos are one win away from bowl eligibility for the second straight season. New Mexico last went to a bowl in consecutive seasons in 2015-16.
On Friday, Boise State created five takeaways in a 24-3 road win over Nevada (1-7, 0-4).
“I’m proud of how our defense played tonight,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said. “They were given a lot of different stuff to defend, had some missed tackles early, some third-down losses, but they were relentless. Finding a way to hold a team to three points, a complete shutout in the second half, hats off to our defense.”
Boise State is the two-time defending MWC champion.
Wyoming (4-4, 2-2) wrapped up the week for the MWC with a 28-0 home shutout of reeling Colorado State (2-6, 1-3).
The Rams fired head coach Jay Norvell after last week’s loss and will be entering the Pac-12 under new leadership.